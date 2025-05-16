The surprising ways we ritual

Some rituals are spiritual. Some are silly. Some are inherited, and some are self-made.

Casper ter Kuile, author of The Power of Ritual: Turning Everyday Activities into Soulful Practices, walks us through how we create all sorts of meaningful, grounding rituals.

And you'll hear clips from past two years of Audacious guests who have shared the rituals that matter most to them, from morning journaling and bedtime affirmations to pre-show sign-slapping.

Whether you've already got your rituals down pat, or are still developing your own special routine, this episode shows you how to honor the sacred in the everyday.

Casper ter Kuile : author of The Power of Ritual: Turning Everyday Activities into Soulful Practices . He holds Master's degrees in Divinity and Public Policy from Harvard University, and is a co-founder of Sacred Design Lab . He also co-hosts the podcast, Harry Potter and the Sacred Text

Casper ter Kuile : author of The Power of Ritual: Turning Everyday Activities into Soulful Practices . He holds Master's degrees in Divinity and Public Policy from Harvard University, and is a co-founder of Sacred Design Lab . He also co-hosts the podcast, Harry Potter and the Sacred Text

