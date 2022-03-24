Forgiveness: How we define it and how it defines us

How do you define forgiveness?

Turns out, the definition tends to be as different as every person. And that definition changes depending on where you are in the process, too!

On this episode of Audacious, Chion talks about it with a best friend, a pastor, a philosopher, and a man who lost his face after getting hit by a drunk driver.

You’ll also hear ponderings on forgiveness from some of our Audacious listeners!

Hear the extended interview with David Whyte.

Listen to our previous episodes with Robert Chelsea about his face transplant and his experience as part of the “disabled diaspora”.

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Michayla Savitt and Sara Gasparotto.