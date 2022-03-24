© 2022 Connecticut Public

Audacious with Chion Wolf

Forgiveness: How we define it and how it defines us

Published March 24, 2022 at 12:16 PM EDT
1 of 6  — Young Woman Taking A Breath Of Fresh Air In Nature
-
Oscar Wong/Getty Images
2 of 6  — Sarah Eyre is a Willimantic-based textile artist.
Sarah Eyre is a Willimantic-based textile artist.
3 of 6  — Rev. Dr. Shelley Best is the CEO of the Greater Hartford Arts Council.
Rev. Dr. Shelley Best is the CEO of the Greater Hartford Arts Council.
Keith Claytor - Time Frozen Photography
4 of 6  — Chion Wolf and Robert Chelsea, who was the first African-American full face transplant recipient.
Chion Wolf and Robert Chelsea, who was the first African-American full face transplant recipient.
Everick Brown
5 of 6  — Everick Brown, Chion Wolf, Robert Chelsea, and their friend, Bill Preston.
Everick Brown, Chion Wolf, Robert Chelsea, and their friend, Bill Preston.
Everick Brown
6 of 6  — David Whyte is a poet, philosopher, speaker, and author of Consolations: The Solace, Nourishment, and Underlying Meaning of Everyday Words.
David Whyte is a poet, philosopher, speaker, and author of Consolations: The Solace, Nourishment, and Underlying Meaning of Everyday Words.
Bodi Hallett

How do you define forgiveness?

Turns out, the definition tends to be as different as every person. And that definition changes depending on where you are in the process, too!

On this episode of Audacious, Chion talks about it with a best friend, a pastor, a philosopher, and a man who lost his face after getting hit by a drunk driver.

You’ll also hear ponderings on forgiveness from some of our Audacious listeners!

Hear the extended interview with David Whyte.

Listen to our previous episodes with Robert Chelsea about his face transplant and his experience as part of the “disabled diaspora”.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and email.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Michayla Savitt and Sara Gasparotto.

Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious on Connecticut Public Broadcasting.
See stories by Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of Audacious, hosted by Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
