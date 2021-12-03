How you see the world and yourself differently when you're part of a diaspora

Whether it’s because of war, work, getting an education, or sheer curiosity… What's it like to leave your home country to make a life in a new one?

Plus, a conversation with the first African-American full-face transplant recipient about being part of what he calls the “disabled diaspora”.

GUESTS:



Fiona Vernal was born in Jamaica, and is now an author and Associate Professor in the Department of History at UConn

was born in Jamaica, and is now an author and Associate Professor in the Department of History at UConn Mari Firkatian is a Professor of History at the University of Hartford

is a Professor of History at the University of Hartford Tanya Hyonhye Ko Hong is a poet who lives in New York. She was born and raised in Suk Su Dong, South Korea, and she immigrated to the US at the age of 18

is a poet who lives in New York. She was born and raised in Suk Su Dong, South Korea, and she immigrated to the US at the age of 18 O’Nell Agossa was born in Benin, West Africa, and has been living in Montreal, Canada since 2007

was born in Benin, West Africa, and has been living in Montreal, Canada since 2007 Robert Chelsea is the first African American person - and the oldest - to receive a full face transplant

is the first African American person - and the oldest - to receive a full face transplant Everick Brown is Robert Chelsea’s godson, and the Spokesperson for Donor’s Dream, a non-profit that raises awareness about organ donation

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Catie Talarski, Abe Levine, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.