Awe yeah! Exploring the magic of mind-blowing moments

2 of 3 — Dacher Keltner is a Professor of Psychology at UC Berkeley and faculty director of the Greater Good Science Center. He hosts The Science of Happiness podcast, and he’s the author of many scientific articles and several books, including “Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life“.

Dacher Keltner is a Professor of Psychology at UC Berkeley and faculty director of the Greater Good Science Center. He hosts The Science of Happiness podcast, and he’s the author of many scientific articles and several books, including “Awe: The New Science of Everyday Wonder and How It Can Transform Your Life“.