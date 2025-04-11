How regret teaches us to live
What do you regret?
Explore the human experience of looking back with Daniel H. Pink, author of The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward.
Poet David Whyte offers his take on regret, drawing from Consolations: The Solace, Nourishment and Underlying Meaning of Everyday Words.
We’ll also reconnect with “Tracy” from Maryland and Stormi Huhn (“Anna” from Iowa), four years after sharing their stories of parental regret.
Plus, Audacious listeners reflect on their own regrets - big, small, serious, and silly.
This episode is slightly shorter to accommodate for pledge breaks. Thank you for supporting Audacious and Connecticut Public!
GUESTS:
- Daniel H. Pink: Author of The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward
- Audacious listeners who contributed their regrets: Mary Ailes, Jennifer Crookes Carpenter, Amy LaBossiere, Susan Tilly, Steph MacGillivary, Brenda Kestenbaum, Theresa Cannavo, Wendy Gravely, Jonathan Graham, Ann Levie
- David Whyte: Poet, philosopher, and author of Consolations: The Solace, Nourishment and Underlying Meaning of Everyday Words. Consolations II came out in early 2025
- “Tracy”: Maryland woman who joined us for our show about parental regret in 2021
- Stormi Huhn: Iowa woman who joined us for our show about parental regret in 2021
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Kathy Wang and Angelica Gajewski.
