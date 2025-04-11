© 2025 Connecticut Public

Audacious with Chion Wolf

How regret teaches us to live

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonChion Wolf
Published April 11, 2025 at 10:18 AM EDT
David Whyte is a poet, philosopher, speaker, and author of "Consolations: The Solace, Nourishment, and Underlying Meaning of Everyday Words". "Consolations II" is his latest installment.
Bodi Hallett
Daniel H. Pink is the author of five New York Times bestsellers, including his latest, “The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward.“
Stormi Huhn is an Iowa woman who joined us for our show about parental regret in 2021.
What do you regret?

Explore the human experience of looking back with Daniel H. Pink, author of The Power of Regret: How Looking Backward Moves Us Forward.

Poet David Whyte offers his take on regret, drawing from Consolations: The Solace, Nourishment and Underlying Meaning of Everyday Words.

We’ll also reconnect with “Tracy” from Maryland and Stormi Huhn (“Anna” from Iowa), four years after sharing their stories of parental regret.

Plus, Audacious listeners reflect on their own regrets - big, small, serious, and silly.

This episode is slightly shorter to accommodate for pledge breaks. Thank you for supporting Audacious and Connecticut Public!

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Kathy Wang and Angelica Gajewski.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
