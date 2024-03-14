Forgiveness: How we define it and how it defines us

How do you define forgiveness?

Turns out, the definition tends to be as different as every person. And that definition changes depending on where you are in the process, too!

On this episode of Audacious, Chion talks about it with a best friend, a pastor, a philosopher, and a man who lost his face after getting hit by a drunk driver.

You’ll also hear ponderings on forgiveness from some of our Audacious listeners!

And since this is a rebroadcast of an episode from two years ago, Chion offers a few new personal reflections on forgiveness after all this time.

Hear the extended interview with David Whyte.

Listen to our previous episodes with Robert Chelsea about his face transplant and his experience as part of the “disabled diaspora”.

GUESTS:



Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.