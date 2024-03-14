© 2024 Connecticut Public

Forgiveness: How we define it and how it defines us

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMegan FitzgeraldMeg DaltonCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published March 14, 2024 at 9:37 PM EDT
-
Oscar Wong/Getty Images / Moment RF
Sarah Eyre is a Willimantic-based textile artist.
Sarah Eyre is a Willimantic-based textile artist.
Peter Yang
Rev. Dr. Shelley Best is the CEO of the Greater Hartford Arts Council.
Rev. Dr. Shelley Best is the CEO of the Greater Hartford Arts Council.
Keith Claytor - https://www.keithclaytorphotography.com/
Chion Wolf and Robert Chelsea, who was the first African-American full face transplant recipient.
Chion Wolf and Robert Chelsea, who was the first African-American full face transplant recipient.
Everick Brown
Everick Brown, Chion Wolf, Robert Chelsea, and their friend, Bill Preston.
Everick Brown, Chion Wolf, Robert Chelsea, and their friend, Bill Preston.
Everick Brown
David Whyte is a poet, philosopher, speaker, and author of "Consolations: The Solace, Nourishment, and Underlying Meaning of Everyday Words".
David Whyte is a poet, philosopher, speaker, and author of "Consolations: The Solace, Nourishment, and Underlying Meaning of Everyday Words".
Bodi Hallett

How do you define forgiveness?

Turns out, the definition tends to be as different as every person. And that definition changes depending on where you are in the process, too!

On this episode of Audacious, Chion talks about it with a best friend, a pastor, a philosopher, and a man who lost his face after getting hit by a drunk driver.

You’ll also hear ponderings on forgiveness from some of our Audacious listeners!

And since this is a rebroadcast of an episode from two years ago, Chion offers a few new personal reflections on forgiveness after all this time.

Hear the extended interview with David Whyte.

Listen to our previous episodes with Robert Chelsea about his face transplant and his experience as part of the “disabled diaspora”.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public.
