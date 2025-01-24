© 2025 Connecticut Public

Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Nothing goes as planned: A first-time offender’s prison story from arrest to release

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonChion Wolf
Published January 24, 2025 at 9:09 AM EST
Michael West with his dog Ben during an interview about his experiences in Connecticut prisons for Audacious at his home in Uncasville on July 10, 2024.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
1 of 2  — July 10, 2024- Audacious Michael West
Michael West with his dog Ben during an interview about his experiences in Connecticut prisons for Audacious at his home in Uncasville on July 10, 2024.
Tyler Russell / Connecticut Public
Michael West is interviewed by Chion Wolf for Audacious at the Cybulski Community Reintegration Center, a men's prison in Somers, Connecticut, February 22nd, 2024.
Andrius Banevicius / Public Information Officer CT State Dept. of Correction
2 of 2  — West_MIchael.jpg
Michael West is interviewed by Chion Wolf for Audacious at the Cybulski Community Reintegration Center, a men’s prison in Somers, Connecticut, February 22nd, 2024.
Andrius Banevicius / Public Information Officer CT State Dept. of Correction

It all began with a Reddit post: A Connecticut man, overwhelmed and uncertain, sought advice about what to expect as a first-time, non-violent offender facing prison.

He invited us to chronicle his life before, during, and after incarceration, pulling back the curtain on a world most of us only glimpse in movies or headlines.

Discover how his expectations clashed with reality in ways he never anticipated, and how his experience offers an unflinching look into the unexpected truths of life.

Suggested episodes:

GUEST: 

  • Mike West: An Uncasville, CT resident who was incarcerated from June 2023 until June 2024 for a gun-related felony

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show. Special thanks to Jim Haddadin of CT Public's Accountability Project, and Andrius Banevicius, the Public Information Officer at the CT State Department of Correction.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
