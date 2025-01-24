Nothing goes as planned: A first-time offender’s prison story from arrest to release

It all began with a Reddit post: A Connecticut man, overwhelmed and uncertain, sought advice about what to expect as a first-time, non-violent offender facing prison.

He invited us to chronicle his life before, during, and after incarceration, pulling back the curtain on a world most of us only glimpse in movies or headlines.

Discover how his expectations clashed with reality in ways he never anticipated, and how his experience offers an unflinching look into the unexpected truths of life.

GUEST:



Mike West: An Uncasville, CT resident who was incarcerated from June 2023 until June 2024 for a gun-related felony

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show. Special thanks to Jim Haddadin of CT Public's Accountability Project, and Andrius Banevicius, the Public Information Officer at the CT State Department of Correction.

