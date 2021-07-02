Why’d You Do It?

Do you ever look back on something you did and wonder, “Why did I do that?”

Meet people who’ve robbed gas stations, abused lab animals, and sent death threats via Twitter, and find out why they did it.

GUESTS:

Issy Sorley of Newcastle, England, made headlines in 2013 for being imprisoned after making threats to two women on Twitter

of Newcastle, England, made headlines in 2013 for being imprisoned after making threats to two women on Twitter Rama Ganesan is a writer, an anti-caste activist, and an animal-rights activist who worked in animal research labs for 10 years

is a writer, an anti-caste activist, and an animal-rights activist who worked in animal research labs for 10 years Kevin McShane of Huntington, Long Island, was imprisoned for committing 9 armed robberies when he was 22 years old

Nicole Leonard, Jessica Severin de Martinez, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.