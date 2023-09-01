© 2023 Connecticut Public

Why'd You Do It: I snuck my incarcerated boyfriend out of prison in a dog crate

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMeg DaltonMegan FitzgeraldCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published September 1, 2023 at 8:48 AM EDT
In 2006, Toby Dorr was arrested after sneaking John Manard out of Lansing Correctional Facility in a dog crate. She is the author of the memoir, “Living with Conviction” and ”You Are Not Your Worst Mistake: Poems from Prison”. Her podcast is called ”Fierce Conversations”. She lives outside Washington, DC.
In 2006, dog trainer Toby Dorr, , made international headlines when she snuck John Manard, who was incarcerated for life, out of prison in a dog crate.

They were on the run for 12 days, until it all came to a crashing halt.

In this second installment of our "Why'd You Do It?" series, find out what went into all the choices Toby made, before, during, and long after the great escape.

GUESTS: 

If you are struggling with emotional distress, you can call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988. It is free, confidential, and available 24/7, in English and Spanish.

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, Carol Chen, Stacey Addo, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious on Connecticut Public.
