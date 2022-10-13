© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

What smells remind you of childhood? Hear eighteen answers

Published October 13, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT
Young boy and a plate of cookies
1 of 8  — Young boy and a plate of cookies
Happy young peeking over a big stack of chocolate chip cookies with wide eyes and a huge smile as he smells the delicious cookies on location in a kitchen with a sunny glass door in the background
Chris Stein
Dr. Angharad Rudkin: Author and clinical child psychologist working in Hampshire, UK.
2 of 8  — Dr. Angharad Rudkin: Author and clinical child psychologist working in Hampshire, UK.
Dr. Angharad Rudkin: Author and clinical child psychologist working in Hampshire, UK.
Raquel V. Reyes of Miami, Florida, is the author of The Carribean Kitchen Mystery Series. She has a precious cookbook that is simultaneously lost and found.
3 of 8  — Raquel V. Reyes of Miami, Florida, is the author of The Carribean Kitchen Mystery Series. She has a precious cookbook that is simultaneously lost and found.
Raquel Reyes of Miami, Florida, is the author of The Carribean Kitchen Mystery Series. She has a precious cookbook that is simultaneously lost and found.
Courtesy of Raquel Reyes
O’Nell Agossa was born in Benin, West Africa, and has been living in Montreal, Canada since 2007.
4 of 8  — O’Nell Agossa was born in Benin, West Africa, and has been living in Montreal, Canada since 2007.
O’Nell Agossa was born in Benin, West Africa, and has been living in Montreal, Canada since 2007.
Tanya Hyonhye Ko Hong is a poet who lives in New York. She was born and raised in Suk Su Dong, South Korea, and she immigrated to the US at the age of 18.
5 of 8  — Tanya Hyonhye Ko Hong is a poet who lives in New York. She was born and raised in Suk Su Dong, South Korea, and she immigrated to the US at the age of 18.
Tanya Hyonhye Ko Hong is a poet who lives in New York. She was born and raised in Suk Su Dong, South Korea, and she immigrated to the US at the age of 18.
AluaArthurHeadshots-63.jpg
6 of 8
Atticus: Poet and author of the new book, "LVOE"
7 of 8  — Atticus: Poet and author of the new book, "LVOE"
Atticus: Poet and author of the new book, "LVOE"
Heather Ream is a writer from East Tennessee, who is also a Highly Sensitive Person (HSP).
8 of 8  — Heather Ream is a writer from East Tennessee, who is also a Highly Sensitive Person (HSP).

The poet, Atticus, wrote, “Have you ever smelled a smell and it instantly brings you back to a happy moment from your childhood? I always loved that. I hope that's what death is. Just sitting on a cloud, smelling old smells.”

That’s the inspiration for today’s episode, featuring 18 people talking about the smells that bring them back to childhood.

In addition to the guests below, you’ll hear the voices of Dave Borsvold from Mentor, Ohio, Higuchi Naoki from Osaka, Japan, Levi Lomaski from West Hartford, Brianne Decio from Waterford, Matthew from Ecuador, Nina Lesiga from Stratford, Lisa Niedermeyer and her mother, Michele, from Salt Lake City, Utah, Nicole Currivan from Syracuse, New York, Janice Wolf from Madison, and Brandon Blain from Lebanon, Connecticut.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Jacob Gannon and Taylor Doyle.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of the radio show and podcast 'Audacious' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer of 'Audacious,' hosted by Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez