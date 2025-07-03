© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious with Chion Wolf

You collect what?! The joy of bread clips, fire alarms & umbrella covers

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published July 3, 2025 at 12:23 PM EDT
Multicoloured plastic bread tags.
1 of 4  — Bread Tags
Multicoloured plastic bread tags.
Jennifer A Smith / Moment RF / Getty Images
Diana Mendoza is a longtime bread clip (occlupanid) collector and moderator of a global community dedicated to their study and appreciation.
2 of 4  — Diana Mendoza photo.png
Diana Mendoza is a longtime bread clip (occlupanid) collector and moderator of a global community dedicated to their study and appreciation.
Tim Zhang is a fire alarm collector and YouTuber who educates and entertains with videos that inspire curiosity, technical skills, and hands-on learning.
3 of 4  — Tim fire alarm photo.jpg
Tim Zhang is a fire alarm collector and YouTuber who educates and entertains with videos that inspire curiosity, technical skills, and hands-on learning.
Nancy 3. Hoffman is the founder and curator of the Umbrella Cover Museum on Peaks Island, Maine, home to over 2,000 covers from 75+ countries since 1996.
4 of 4  — Nancy 3 Hoffman photo.jpeg
Nancy 3. Hoffman is the founder and curator of the Umbrella Cover Museum on Peaks Island, Maine, home to over 2,000 covers from 75+ countries since 1996.

What do bread clips, fire alarms, and umbrella covers have in common? Most people toss them, but not our guests.

Diana Mendoza has spent nearly 20 years collecting bread clips and helps moderate a global research community dedicated to their study. Tim Zhang, a recent high school grad, has over 400 fire alarms and a booming YouTube channel. And on a small island in Maine, Nancy 3. Hoffman runs the world’s only Umbrella Cover Museum, complete with a disco ball and an adults-only section.

These collectors are filled with joy, meaning, and a deep love for the overlooked.

Suggested episode:

GUESTS: 

  • Diana Mendoza: A longtime bread clip (occlupanid) collector and moderator of a global community dedicated to their study and appreciation
  • Tim Zhang: Fire alarm collector and YouTuber who educates and entertains with videos that inspire curiosity, technical skills, and hands-on learning
  • Nancy 3. Hoffman: Founder and curator of The Umbrella Cover Museum on Peaks Island, Maine, home to over 2,000 covers from 75+ countries since 1996

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf