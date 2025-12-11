CT holds first public info session on new nuclear energy options

Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is hoping to mark a “new moment” in the state’s nuclear energy capacity, according to DEEP Commissioner Katie Dykes.

The department held its first public info session on Wednesday exploring new nuclear energy options. The meeting comes amid continued uncertainty over offshore wind under the Trump administration and as the state faces some of the highest electricity rates in the nation.

Connecticut currently has one nuclear power plant, the Dominion Millstone Power Station, which produces enough power for about 2 million homes in New England. The plant has been operating since the 1970s.

But a recent law could add to that number. Gov. Ned Lamont signed a law in July to lift a decades-long moratorium on new nuclear energy sites in the state.

The change means communities now have the option of hosting an advanced nuclear reactor if the municipality's legislative body or its residents vote in favor of it. Municipalities within the nuclear facility’s emergency planning zone must also vote in favor.

Opponents of nuclear energy say there is currently no good solution for nuclear waste, which can remain dangerous for long periods of time.

But as demand for electricity grows, more nuclear energy will be needed, Dykes said.

“Obviously, there’s an enormous amount of focus on energy right now, on the cost of energy, how to make energy more affordable and more reliable during peak periods in the summer and the winter when we need it most,” Dykes said.

“We're excited about these workshops as a place to really engage and explore the extent to which new nuclear generation can, and should be, a part of the solution set.”

The department will hold five more public workshops on nuclear energy next year. According to DEEP’s website, the workshops will cover safety, environmental impacts, guidance to communities that want to host a nuclear site, programs to train new workers, new reactor designs and nuclear fusion. Dates for the workshops have yet to be announced.

“The goal with these workshops is to openly and honestly engage with communities that may be curious about hosting new nuclear, about what the opportunities and responsibilities of hosting capacity like that looks like,” Dykes said.

The workshops will also be used as a way to gather feedback on how to implement DEEP’s new site readiness funding program. That will offer communities interested in hosting a nuclear site up to $5 million in grants or loans. The funds can be used for environmental and technical studies for early site permitting, infrastructure assessments and planning initiatives.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member, covering the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public