Meet Prince & Elvis tribute artists who are finding fame, fans, and their own voice

What’s it like to live in the shadow of legends and still shine?

Meet Marshall Charloff, a Prince tribute artist with a personal connection to the artist himself. And Rick Torres, an Elvis impersonator whose two decades as the King has brought him to some surprising places.

From the joy and empowerment of embodying their heroes to navigating the challenges of the work, they discuss the artistry behind keeping music royalty alive.

GUESTS:



Marshall Charloff : a singer, songwriter, and producer based in Minneapolis. Besides his solo career, he has been impersonating Prince as the co-founder of “ The Purple xPeRIeNCE ” since 2011

Rick Torres : a tribute artist and prominent Elvis impersonator based in the San Francisco Bay Area

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show.

