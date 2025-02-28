© 2025 Connecticut Public

Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Meet Prince & Elvis tribute artists who are finding fame, fans, and their own voice

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMegan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonChion Wolf
Published February 28, 2025 at 9:13 AM EST
Rick Torres, an Elvis impersonator, is on stage in a white suit in front of a black screen with 'ELIVIS' in large red letters behind him.
1 of 3  — ELVISXXX.jpg
Rick Torres, a masterful Elvis impersonator from San Jose, California.
With permission Rick Torres
Marshall Charloff is a singer, songwriter, and producer based in Minneapolis. Besides his solo career, he has been impersonating Prince as the co-founder of “The Purple xPeRIeNCE” since 2011.
2 of 3  — Marshall Charloff is a singer, songwriter, and producer based in Minneapolis. Besides his solo career, he has been impersonating Prince as the co-founder of “The Purple xPeRIeNCE” since 2011.
Marshall Charloff is a singer, songwriter, and producer based in Minneapolis. Besides his solo career, he has been impersonating Prince as the co-founder of “The Purple xPeRIeNCE” since 2011.
Rick Torres is a tribute artist and prominent Elvis impersonator based in the San Francisco Bay Area.
3 of 3  — Rick Torres is a tribute artist and prominent Elvis impersonator based in the San Francisco Bay Area.
Rick Torres is a tribute artist and prominent Elvis impersonator based in the San Francisco Bay Area.

What’s it like to live in the shadow of legends and still shine?

Meet Marshall Charloff, a Prince tribute artist with a personal connection to the artist himself. And Rick Torres, an Elvis impersonator whose two decades as the King has brought him to some surprising places.

From the joy and empowerment of embodying their heroes to navigating the challenges of the work, they discuss the artistry behind keeping music royalty alive.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Marshall Charloff: a singer, songwriter, and producer based in Minneapolis. Besides his solo career, he has been impersonating Prince as the co-founder of “The Purple xPeRIeNCE” since 2011 
  • Rick Torres: a tribute artist and prominent Elvis impersonator based in the San Francisco Bay Area 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Robyn Doyon-Aitken, and Meg Dalton contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
See stories by Khaleel Rahman
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
See stories by Meg Dalton
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
See stories by Chion Wolf