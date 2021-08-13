What Happens When You Act Like You Belong
This program originally aired on January 15, 2021.
I love Reddit. This mostly-anonymous giant internet bulletin board has a plethora of communities called subreddits, which bring all sorts of interests together.
One of my favorite subreddits is Act Like You Belong, where you’ll see a lot of stories about how, if you put on a hard hat, carry a clipboard, and walk with urgency, you can get through a lot of doors that you normally wouldn’t. (a chef’s jacket works well for this, too)
Today, a love letter to r/ActLikeYouBelong, featuring stories about conning morning shows, sneaking into meet and greets, impersonating a famous megachurch pastor, a photographer posing as a billionaire, and even an accidental case of acting like you belong… in church.
GUESTS:
- Rayan Falouji is a 17 year-old Chicago-based photographer for HipHopDX, an online magazine of hip hop music criticism and news
- Nick Prueher & Joe Pickett are co-founders and curators of the Found Footage Festival
- Clare Edwards is a health worker from Wales
- Michael Klimkowski is an actor, comedian, and writer from Los Angeles
- Andi Schmied is an architect and author of the book, Private Views: A High-rise Panorama of Manhattan
Catie Talarski contributed to this show.