© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

‘History was made’: Lisa D’Angelo is Connecticut’s first female deputy chief state’s attorney

Connecticut Public Radio | By Conrad Lewis
Published July 2, 2025 at 2:13 PM EDT
Chief State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin (right) swears in Attorney Lisa M. D’Angelo (left) as Deputy Chief State's Attorney of Operations for the Division of Criminal Justice on June 30, 2025. She is the first woman in the history of the Division of Criminal Justice appointed to serve in one of the Division’s three Deputy Chief State’s Attorney positions.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Chief State’s Attorney Patrick J. Griffin (right) swears in Attorney Lisa M. D’Angelo (left) as Deputy Chief State's Attorney of Operations for the Division of Criminal Justice on June 30, 2025. She is the first woman in the history of the Division of Criminal Justice appointed to serve in one of the Division’s three Deputy Chief State’s Attorney positions.

For the first time in state history, a woman is serving in one of the highest-ranking positions at the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

Lisa M. D’Angelo was sworn in Monday as deputy chief state’s attorney for operations, one of three deputy positions in the division. She is the first woman to serve in the role.

The Criminal Justice Commission appointed D’Angelo by a unanimous vote. At her swearing-in ceremony on Monday, D’Angelo highlighted the qualities of strong leaders.

“Throughout the years, I have learned that effective leaders have high expectations, support those who work with them and provide others with opportunities that maximize their abilities,” D’Angelo said. “I plan to continue to do the same thing for others that so many have done for me in the past.”

D’Angelo previously served as director of the Office of Ethics and Professional Standards. In that role, she was the division’s primary contact with law enforcement agencies, and directed the development and implementation of ethical and professional standards, as well as development and training for prosecutors, inspectors and other staff, according to a 2022 announcement.

“It can be hard, and the expectations are high, but it is a good job," D'Angelo said at her swearing-in ceremony. "The decisions that we make impact lives every single day, and we should be proud of the work that we do.”

D'Angelo holds a law degree from the Quinnipiac University School of Law. She joined the state's Division of Criminal Justice in 2005, and worked previously in geographical area 23, serving the towns of Bethany, Branford, East Haven, Guilford, Madison, New Haven, North Branford and Woodbridge. She later became supervisory assistant state's attorney in the New Haven judicial district, according to the 2022 announcement.

In her new role, D'Angelo will oversee legal bureaus and handle appeals of criminal convictions, according to the division. Her four-year term began July 1.

In another staffing change at the department, Eliot D. Prescott, a Connecticut Appellate Court judge, took over the role of state inspector general. Prescott becomes the second person to fill the role after it was created in 2021. The inspector general is charged with conducting investigations of police officers and prosecuting certain police use-of-force cases, in addition to cases in which police or correctional officers fail to intervene or report use-of-force incidents when required by law.

Prescott will also serve for a four-year term, effective July 1.
Tags
News Latest News
Conrad Lewis
Conrad Lewis is a News Intern with Connecticut Public and a senior at Wesleyan University. Conrad is pursuing a major in English with minors in Film and Chinese.
See stories by Conrad Lewis

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

The independent journalism and non-commercial programming you rely on every day is in danger.

If you’re reading this, you believe in trusted journalism and in learning without paywalls. You value access to educational content kids love and enriching cultural programming.

Now all of that is at risk.

Federal funding for public media is under threat and if it goes, the impact to our communities will be devastating.

Together, we can defend it. It’s time to protect what matters.

Your voice has protected public media before. Now, it’s needed again. Learn how you can protect the news and programming you depend on.

Protect Connecticut Public

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.