‘History was made’: Lisa D’Angelo is Connecticut’s first female deputy chief state’s attorney

For the first time in state history, a woman is serving in one of the highest-ranking positions at the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice.

Lisa M. D’Angelo was sworn in Monday as deputy chief state’s attorney for operations, one of three deputy positions in the division. She is the first woman to serve in the role.

The Criminal Justice Commission appointed D’Angelo by a unanimous vote. At her swearing-in ceremony on Monday, D’Angelo highlighted the qualities of strong leaders.

“Throughout the years, I have learned that effective leaders have high expectations, support those who work with them and provide others with opportunities that maximize their abilities,” D’Angelo said. “I plan to continue to do the same thing for others that so many have done for me in the past.”

D’Angelo previously served as director of the Office of Ethics and Professional Standards. In that role, she was the division’s primary contact with law enforcement agencies, and directed the development and implementation of ethical and professional standards, as well as development and training for prosecutors, inspectors and other staff, according to a 2022 announcement.

“It can be hard, and the expectations are high, but it is a good job," D'Angelo said at her swearing-in ceremony. "The decisions that we make impact lives every single day, and we should be proud of the work that we do.”

D'Angelo holds a law degree from the Quinnipiac University School of Law. She joined the state's Division of Criminal Justice in 2005, and worked previously in geographical area 23, serving the towns of Bethany, Branford, East Haven, Guilford, Madison, New Haven, North Branford and Woodbridge. She later became supervisory assistant state's attorney in the New Haven judicial district, according to the 2022 announcement.

In her new role, D'Angelo will oversee legal bureaus and handle appeals of criminal convictions, according to the division. Her four-year term began July 1.

In another staffing change at the department, Eliot D. Prescott, a Connecticut Appellate Court judge, took over the role of state inspector general. Prescott becomes the second person to fill the role after it was created in 2021. The inspector general is charged with conducting investigations of police officers and prosecuting certain police use-of-force cases, in addition to cases in which police or correctional officers fail to intervene or report use-of-force incidents when required by law.

Prescott will also serve for a four-year term, effective July 1.