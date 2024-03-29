Actors Mary Elizabeth Kelly and Dean Edwards on the art of impressions

Have you ever tried doing an impression of a famous person... And failed miserably? That's because impressions are really hard to pull off!

On this episode, you'll meet two of the best in the business: Mary Elizabeth Kelly, who is known for her mouth acting impressions, and Dean Edwards from Saturday Night Live.﻿

Shows referenced:



GUESTS:



Mary Elizabeth Kelly : (below right) Actor, writer, and comedian famous for her viral impressions of celebrities such as Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Coolidge, and Winona Ryder

Actor, writer, and comedian famous for her viral impressions of celebrities such as Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Coolidge, and Winona Ryder Dean Edwards: (below left) Actor, comedian, writer, and Saturday Night Live cast member from 2001-2003. Best known for his celebrity impressions including Denzel Washington, Dave Chappelle, Jay-Z, Mo’Nique, Chris Rock, 50 Cent, and Eddie Murphy



Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation onFacebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.