Actors Mary Elizabeth Kelly and Dean Edwards on the art of impressions

By Khaleel Rahman,
Jessica Severin de MartinezMegan FitzgeraldMeg DaltonCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published March 29, 2024 at 10:37 AM EDT
Illustration of laughing
George Peters
/
Getty Images
.

Have you ever tried doing an impression of a famous person... And failed miserably? That's because impressions are really hard to pull off!

On this episode, you'll meet two of the best in the business: Mary Elizabeth Kelly, who is known for her mouth acting impressions, and Dean Edwards from Saturday Night Live.﻿

Shows referenced:

GUESTS: 

  • Mary Elizabeth Kelly: (below right) Actor, writer, and comedian famous for her viral impressions of celebrities such as Drew Barrymore, Jennifer Coolidge, and Winona Ryder
  • Dean Edwards: (below left) Actor, comedian, writer, and Saturday Night Live cast member from 2001-2003. Best known for his celebrity impressions including Denzel Washington, Dave Chappelle, Jay-Z, Mo’Nique, Chris Rock, 50 Cent, and Eddie Murphy

Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior project manager for Radio and Storytelling Originals. She works with Connecticut Public's senior director and talk show producers to ensure our audio stories are represented digitally. She helps strategize digital audience growth with other departments for our radio programs and podcasts. Meg also helps to manage and co-produce special projects like StoryCorps CT, NautiWeek, Where Art Thou?, and other programs produced by our storytelling unit.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the deputy director of storytelling for Connecticut Public. She previously worked for The Takeaway from WNYC, in collaboration with GBH and PRX, and Mobituaries with Mo Rocca. She's also reported and edited for the Columbia Journalism Review, PBS NewsHour, Slate, MediaShift, Hearst Connecticut newspapers, and more. Her audio work has appeared on ‎WNYC, WSHU, Marketplace, WBAI, and NPR. She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2017, where she specialized in audio storytelling and narrative writing, and has taught audio storytelling at Columbia Journalism School, UnionDocs, and public libraries.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public.
