Why the world needs comedians with disabilities
Doing stand-up comedy isn’t easy for most human beings… So what’s it like for comedians who have a disability like cerebral palsy, amputations, or Tourette's?
GUESTS:
- Maysoon Zayid: Palestinian-American comedian, actress, and disability activist with cerebral palsy. She is the co-founder and co-executive producer of the New York Arab American Comedy Festival and The Muslim Funny Fest. She’s also the author of Find Another Dream and the graphic novel, Shiny Misfits
- Danielle Perez: Comedian, actor, and writer based in Los Angeles, whose legs were amputated after a trolley crash when she was 20
- Benny Feldman: Comedian based in New York City, recently named one of the New Faces at the 2022 Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. Feldman is known for his one-liners and for performing with Tourette’s syndrome
Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.
Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast onApple Podcasts,Spotify,Google Podcasts,Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!