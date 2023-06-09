What is foreign accent syndrome? After a stroke, one man’s southern drawl turned British

What makes a man who grew up in the American south suddenly sound like he has a British accent?

Hear from Kenley Byrd, who’s had this accent since he had a mini-stroke thirteen years ago. He is one of fewer than 100 known people in history to have Foreign Accent Syndrome.

And find out what we know - and what we don’t know - about this extremely rare condition.

GUESTS:



Professor Jack Ryalls: Professor Emeritus at the University of Central Florida in the School of Communication Sciences and Disorders, and co-author of Foreign Accent Syndromes: The stories people have to tell

Kenley Byrd: Developed Foreign Accent Syndrome after having a mini-stroke in 2010. He runs a Facebook support group for people who have this condition

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

