What is foreign accent syndrome? After a stroke, one man’s southern drawl turned British

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMeg DaltonCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published June 9, 2023 at 9:05 AM EDT
Kenley Byrd developed Foreign Accent Syndrome after having a mini-stroke in 2010. He runs a Facebook support group for people who have this condition.
1 of 2  — Kenley Byrd developed Foreign Accent Syndrome after having a mini-stroke in 2010. He runs a Facebook support group for people who have this condition.
Kenley Byrd developed Foreign Accent Syndrome after having a mini-stroke in 2010. He runs a Facebook support group for people who have this condition.
Professor Jack Ryalls is Professor Emeritus at the University of Central Florida in the School of Communication Sciences and Disorders, and co-author of "Foreign Accent Syndromes: The stories people have to tell".
2 of 2  — Professor Jack Ryalls is Professor Emeritus at the University of Central Florida in the School of Communication Sciences and Disorders, and co-author of "Foreign Accent Syndromes: The stories people have to tell".
Professor Jack Ryalls is Professor Emeritus at the University of Central Florida in the School of Communication Sciences and Disorders, and co-author of "Foreign Accent Syndromes: The stories people have to tell".

What makes a man who grew up in the American south suddenly sound like he has a British accent?

Hear from Kenley Byrd, who’s had this accent since he had a mini-stroke thirteen years ago. He is one of fewer than 100 known people in history to have Foreign Accent Syndrome.

And find out what we know - and what we don’t know - about this extremely rare condition.

GUESTS: 

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

