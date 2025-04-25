Why the warm-up comic is the most underrated job in show biz

Before a sitcom rolls tape, someone has to turn a roomful of strangers into a laughing, clapping, totally-on-board studio audience. That someone? A warm-up comedian.

Meet Mark Sweet, who’s spent nearly 40 years getting audiences hyped for shows like Cheers, Roseanne, and The Big Bang Theory.

And Joyelle Nicole Johnson shares how warming up the crowd for Patriot Act was a part of what led her to a huge stand-up career.

It’s part comedy, part crowd control, part emotional thermostat, and it might just be the most invisible job in showbiz. Until now.

Mark Sweet : a veteran warm-up comedian for scripted shows including The Big Bang Theory, Full House, and Two and a Half Men . He currently does warm-up for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage and Leanne

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

