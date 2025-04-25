© 2025 Connecticut Public

Audacious with Chion Wolf

Why the warm-up comic is the most underrated job in show biz

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanMegan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken
Published April 25, 2025 at 10:02 AM EDT
Comedian Joyelle Nicole Johnson performs onstage during Moontower Just For Laughs at the Paramount Theatre on April 22, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
1 of 2  — 2022 Moontower Just For Laughs
Comedian Joyelle Nicole Johnson performs onstage during Moontower Just For Laughs at the Paramount Theatre on April 22, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Rick Kern / Getty Images
Hypnotist / comedian Mark Sweet (Top) poses to promote his upcoming six week run at The Ice House Comedy Club on December 1, 2011 in Pasadena, California.
2 of 2  — Comedian Portraits And Performances At The Ice House Comedy Club
Hypnotist / comedian Mark Sweet (Top) poses to promote his upcoming six week run at The Ice House Comedy Club on December 1, 2011 in Pasadena, California.
Michael S. Schwartz / WireImage / Getty Images

Before a sitcom rolls tape, someone has to turn a roomful of strangers into a laughing, clapping, totally-on-board studio audience. That someone? A warm-up comedian.

Meet Mark Sweet, who’s spent nearly 40 years getting audiences hyped for shows like Cheers, Roseanne, and The Big Bang Theory.

And Joyelle Nicole Johnson shares how warming up the crowd for Patriot Act was a part of what led her to a huge stand-up career.

It’s part comedy, part crowd control, part emotional thermostat, and it might just be the most invisible job in showbiz. Until now.

GUESTS: 

  • Mark Sweet: a veteran warm-up comedian for scripted shows including The Big Bang Theory, Full House, and Two and a Half Men. He currently does warm-up for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage and Leanne 
  • Joyelle Nicole Johnson: a stand-up comedian, writer, and actress, who was a warm-up comic for Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj. She appeared on The Tonight Show, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and has a Peacock special called Love Joy

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
