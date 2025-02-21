© 2025 Connecticut Public

Audacious logo
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Shocking protests: A look at the impact of bold action

By Khaleel Rahman,
Jessica Severin de MartinezMegan FitzgeraldMeg DaltonCatie TalarskiChion Wolf
Published February 21, 2025 at 9:34 AM EST
Anna Holland (right) is a member of Just Stop Oil, a nonviolent civil resistance group demanding that the UK Government stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects. In 2022, alongside Phoebe Plummer, they threw tomato soup onto Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting in London's National Gallery.
1 of 5  — Anna Holland (right) is a member of Just Stop Oil, a nonviolent civil resistance group demanding that the UK Government stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects. In 2022, alongside Phoebe Plummer, they threw tomato soup onto Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting in London's National Gallery.
Anna Holland (right) is a member of Just Stop Oil, a nonviolent civil resistance group demanding that the UK Government stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects. In 2022, alongside Phoebe Plummer, they threw tomato soup onto Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting in London's National Gallery.
Anadolu/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images / Anadolu
The anti-circumcision group, Bloodstained Men and Their Friends protest wearing all white with red splotches of paint over their groin.
2 of 5  — The anti-circumcision group, Bloodstained Men and Their Friends protest wearing all white with red splotches of paint over their groin.
The anti-circumcision group, Bloodstained Men and Their Friends protest wearing all white with red splotches of paint over their groin.
Harry Guiremand is the spokesperson for the anti-circumcision group, Bloodstained Men and Their Friends.
3 of 5  — Harry Guiremand is the spokesperson for the anti-circumcision group, Bloodstained Men and Their Friends.
Harry Guiremand is the spokesperson for the anti-circumcision group, Bloodstained Men and Their Friends.
Jessica Jin is the organizer of Cocks Not Glocks, protesting Texas laws that allow concealed handguns on college campuses, while openly carrying sex toys is a Class C misdemeanor.
4 of 5  — Jessica Jin is the organizer of Cocks Not Glocks, protesting Texas laws that allow concealed handguns on college campuses, while openly carrying sex toys is a Class C misdemeanor.
Jessica Jin is the organizer of Cocks Not Glocks, protesting Texas laws that allow concealed handguns on college campuses, while openly carrying sex toys is a Class C misdemeanor.
Jessica Jin is the organizer of Cocks Not Glocks, protesting Texas laws that allow concealed handguns on college campuses, while openly carrying sex toys is a Class C misdemeanor.
5 of 5  — Jessica Jin is the organizer of Cocks Not Glocks, protesting Texas laws that allow concealed handguns on college campuses, while openly carrying sex toys is a Class C misdemeanor.
Jessica Jin is the organizer of Cocks Not Glocks, protesting Texas laws that allow concealed handguns on college campuses, while openly carrying sex toys is a Class C misdemeanor.

In 2022, Just Stop Oil protestors threw tomato soup on a Van Gogh painting in London. The world collectively gasped, but some UK lawmakers responded by supporting fewer investments in new oil projects.

On this episode, meet one of those soup-throwers, and hear from two other people who have been part of creative protests: a spokesperson from an anti-circumcision group that wears all white with giant, red splotches on the groin area; and a woman who organized a college campus protest featuring thousands of sex toys to rally against Texas gun laws.

This episode originally aired on February 16, 2024.

GUESTS: 

  • Anna Holland: Member of Just Stop Oil, a nonviolent civil resistance group demanding that the UK Government stop licensing all new oil, gas and coal projects. In 2022, alongside Phoebe Plummer, they threw tomato soup onto Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting in London's National Gallery
  • Harry Guiremand: Spokesperson for the anti-circumcision group, Bloodstained Men and Their Friends. They protest wearing all white with red splotches of paint over their groin
  • Jessica Jin: Organizer of Cocks Not Glocks, protesting Texas laws that allow concealed handguns on college campuses, while openly carrying sex toys is a Class C misdemeanor

Khaleel Rahman, Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Khaleel Rahman
Khaleel Rahman is a producer for 'Audacious with Chion Wolf.'
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Meg Dalton
Meg Dalton is the director of audio storytelling and talk shows for Connecticut Public where she oversees the station’s talk shows and podcasts, including the limited series 'In Absentia'.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, featuring conversations with people who have uncommon or misunderstood experiences, conditions, or professions.
