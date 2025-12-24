© 2025 Connecticut Public

Bridgeport crash injures 7 as bus collides with multiple vehicles and train station

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published December 24, 2025 at 1:43 PM EST
Photographs provided by Bridgeport city officials show damages to a sports utility vehicle, a pickup truck, and a Greater Bridgeport Transit bus with its front crumpled resting against a concrete wall of the Bridgeport train station on December 23, 2025.

City of Bridgeport
1 of 2  — GBTA.jpg
Photographs provided by Bridgeport city officials show damages to a sports utility vehicle, a pickup truck, and a Greater Bridgeport Transit bus with its front crumpled resting against a concrete wall of the Bridgeport train station on December 23, 2025.
City of Bridgeport
Photographs provided by Bridgeport city officials show damages to a sports utility vehicle, a pickup truck, and a Greater Bridgeport Transit bus with its front crumpled resting against a concrete wall of the Bridgeport train station on December 23, 2025.
2 of 2  — GBTA1.jpg
Photographs provided by Bridgeport city officials show damages to a sports utility vehicle, a pickup truck, and a Greater Bridgeport Transit bus with its front crumpled resting against a concrete wall of the Bridgeport train station on December 23, 2025.
City of Bridgeport

Bridgeport officials are investigating after a Tuesday night bus crash at the city’s train station resulted in seven people transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The Bridgeport Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team responded and is conducting a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash,” said Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran.

Photographs provided by city officials show damages to a sports utility vehicle and a pickup truck, and a Greater Bridgeport Transit bus with its front crumpled resting against a concrete wall of the Bridgeport train station.

Bridgeport police ask anyone with information related to the crash to contact Sgt. Darryl Wilson at 203-576-7640.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said Wednesday that its facilities team and Metro-North staff had inspected the train station and deemed it safe. The station remains operational and open to the public.
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

