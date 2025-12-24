Bridgeport crash injures 7 as bus collides with multiple vehicles and train station

Bridgeport officials are investigating after a Tuesday night bus crash at the city’s train station resulted in seven people transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

“The Bridgeport Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team responded and is conducting a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash,” said Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran.

Photographs provided by city officials show damages to a sports utility vehicle and a pickup truck, and a Greater Bridgeport Transit bus with its front crumpled resting against a concrete wall of the Bridgeport train station.

Bridgeport police ask anyone with information related to the crash to contact Sgt. Darryl Wilson at 203-576-7640.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said Wednesday that its facilities team and Metro-North staff had inspected the train station and deemed it safe. The station remains operational and open to the public.