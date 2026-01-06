© 2026 Connecticut Public

Reporter’s Notebook: Why are Connecticut’s new slots for autism services empty?

Connecticut Public Radio | By Maysoon Khan
Published January 6, 2026 at 1:34 PM EST
Keighan Kosminoff hugs his mother excitedly in their kitchen.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Keighan Kosminoff hugs his mother excitedly in their kitchen. Keighan has autism and requires constant assistance. His mother says he has been on the autism waiver waitlist since he was around 4, and is still waiting for services.

Connecticut’s autism waiver program provides services like respite care, live-in companions and job coaching. That assistance can be invaluable for people with autism and their families.

But the waitlist for the program is long. Roughly 2,400 people are seeking spots. Some have been eligible for more than a decade.

State lawmakers tried to chip away at that problem in recent years by adding more capacity.

But as we discovered, much of that additional capacity remains unused — sparking disappointment and surprise from advocates, families and a lawmaker with oversight of the program.

To explore why, The Accountability Project spoke with several Connecticut families who have struggled securing assistance for a loved one with autism.

In Hamden, we visited 18-year-old Keighan Kosminoff, who relies on his mother for help with daily activities. Karen Kosminoff, a single parent, juggles working full-time and helping Keighan with school, meals and transportation.

Karen said she believes her son could learn to accomplish more on his own if the family had additional support.

"He needs help to become independent, because I believe he's capable," she said. "But things like life coaches aren't covered by insurance, and I can't afford them."

The state Department of Social Services (DSS), which runs the program, has struggled with short-staffing and doesn’t have enough case managers to run the program.

Sheldon Toubman, an attorney for the nonprofit civil rights organization Disability Rights Connecticut, told me that was a "bombshell piece of information."

"Everybody, including me, thought the issue was slots," Toubman said when I talked to him last year. "And you're telling me, ‘No, it doesn't matter. You can open up slots. There won't be services,' which is really, really highly problematic."

Jalmar De Dios, a spokesperson for DSS, said his department is also grappling with a lack of available autism service providers in Connecticut, which limits the agency's ability to fill the slots.

Medicaid reimbursement rates are lower in Connecticut than in neighboring states. Some autism service providers in Connecticut don't accept Medicaid patients, or limit the number they see as they struggle to keep up with their own costs.

De Dios said DSS is waiting to hire more case managers until it can stabilize the provider network.

Nevertheless, the agency recently added more administrative capacity. After a series of stops and starts, it began soliciting candidates for two open case manager positions in late October 2025, shortly after we posed questions about the unfilled positions.

Bonnie Roswig, a senior attorney at the Center for Children's Advocacy, said Connecticut needs to pay providers fair wages, and also address administrative shortcomings at DSS.

"The state is not committing the resources, not only to the program, to their staff, but also in terms of reimbursement rates," Roswig said.
SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

