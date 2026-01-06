Latin Americans in CT have mixed emotions about the capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro

Some members of Connecticut’s small Venezuelan American community are cautiously optimistic about the U.S. military’s apprehension of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro.

Norwalk resident Fabian Durango, originally from Caracas, the capital of Venezuela, said he’s relieved Maduro has been removed from power.

“This was long overdue, glad it was done,” Durango said. “I'm glad it was done clean and swiftly.”

Durango, who emigrated from Venezuela with his parents at the age of 10, has not been to the country in years. He said he has multiple family members in Caracas, several of whom saw low flying aircraft as Saturday’s raid unfolded. Durango said his family left the country during a period of civil strife in 1990, years before Maduro’s predecessor, Hugo Chavez, won a presidential election.

Now Durango hopes Venezuela, which suffers from a faltering economy as a result of international sanctions and government mismanagement, can chart a new course. He remains optimistic despite his concerns over the U.S. government’s intentions, which President Donald Trump openly said was about regaining access to the country’s vast oil reserves.

“Our president is an aggressive businessman… they're neither good or bad, but they prey on the weak… and I do worry that this is just going to be a rush for natural resources and minerals,” Durango said.

Clodomiro Falcón, president of Asoven CT , the Association of Venezuelans in Connecticut, says he’s optimistic. Falcón noted his opinions were not the official position of Asoven.

“I am very hopeful, but I understand at the same time taking Maduro away is part of a process that is very complex, a process that is not overnight,” Falcón said.

Falcón entered the United States in 1986, to pursue higher education. He said he did not leave Venezuela due to economic or political reasons, but ended up staying in the United States after he completed his education.

But Falcón kept close ties with family in the country, traveling regularly to visit until 2016, and cited his passport expiring at the time, and later, travel advisories to the country preventing him from returning.

“There is a lot of narrative, a lot of lies in Venezuela, in the narrative from the regime saying that Venezuela was at peace, that Venezuela was perfect, was heaven, that's all lies,” Falcón said.

Venezuela’s economic troubles, according to previous reporting from NPR , turned many into refugees, fleeing soaring inflation in recent years, and violent political repression as the economy suffered from growing income inequality. Some of those refugees entered the United States in recent years, facing xenophobia due to alleged connections with organized crime and drug trafficking, although the New York Times contested those connections in its reporting.

While many Venezuelan refugees are not criminals, Falcon said his homeland is governed by them, and took issue with demonstrations criticizing American involvement in Venezuela.

“I think these people don't understand that they are not attacking Venezuela,” Falcón said. “This is attacking a criminal organization.”

Falcón hopes he can travel to the country, provided the Maduro government is completely removed from power.

“I pray to the Lord that I am alive, and healthy to be able to see Venezuela again,” Falcón said.

Mixed emotions beyond Venezuela

U.S. President Donald Trump has alluded to the possibility of more U.S. military action against other Latin American countries , including Mexico and Colombia.

The implications have left Colombian American Amy Carmona feeling uncertain about what the future may hold for her family in Medellín, the Colombian “City of Eternal Spring.”

Carmona is a sophomore at the University of Connecticut and the PR Chair of PorColombia, UConn’s Colombian Student Association.

“Obviously, [Colombian President Gustavo] Petro has a very unfortunate reign over the country right now, but I think that it's super unethical to go about and do the same thing,” Carmona said.

She said she can’t overlook the repercussions that may come to Venezuela after the extraction, comparing the situation to the lack of structure and stability in Iraq after Saddam Hussein.

Carmona said she also can’t ignore the Trump Administration’s intentions with Venezuela’s oil. U.S. Senator Chris Murphy has pointed to that as well, stating that the operation on Venezuela is about “enriching Trump’s oil industry backers.”

Carmona’s biggest worry, however, is the lack of concern for the situation among her family and other Colombians.

She was in Medellín during the operation on Saturday, visiting family for the holidays. As she watched the story of Maduro’s removal unfold on social media, Carmona said her family was celebrating.

“My family is very happy. They're rejoicing about it. I haven't really heard any critics say anything. It's mainly just people from the United States that have seen this before with other invasions of countries, but obviously a third world country is going to be appreciative of the fact that prices would go down, or there's opportunity for another leader,” Carmona said.

Petro’s response to Trump, in which he warns Trump that he will retaliate should Trump attack, also has Carmona feeling like Colombians aren’t really worried about a strike from the U.S.

“I feel like people aren't really taking it as seriously as it is, mainly because I don't think people know about the implications,” Carmona said.

Those implications being what could happen to Colombia if Petro is taken the same way Maduro was.

“I'm unsure if the country would go into the right hands in this situation, because the Guerrilla presence is so strong here. I think that it could honestly go either way,” she said.

Reports have come out that the National Liberation Army (ELN), a left-wing rebel group in Colombia, is preparing for a possible military intervention from the U.S .

The idea already has Carmona feeling jumpy.

“Honestly, [Sunday] night, I can tell you that I heard a loud noise. I was like, ‘Oh my God. This is it?’” Carmona said.

Carmona is encouraging others who share the same fears to stay informed and keep the faith.

“Having faith right now in such a troubling time is so important, because if you don't believe in something, you can very easily be steered in the wrong direction,” Carmona said.