Where We Live

New Haven author Anelise Chen explores art of retreat and how to 'clam' down

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published November 11, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
Author Anelise Chen
Tavish Whitaker
Author Anelise Chen

It all started with a typo.

Anelise Chen was going through a difficult divorce. Her career and job security was tenuous. She just got into a bike accident leaving her with bruised ribs, and she received a text from her mom: “Clam down! Just clam down.” 

This typo inspired a journey of healing: a journey that included retreating, diving into her family history and learning everything she could about the life of a clam, and other mollusks, some of the most resilient species on our planet.

She joins us for the hour to talk about her new book "Clam Down: A Metamorphosis."

