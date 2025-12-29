© 2026 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

CT authors reflect on food's power to connect us

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published December 29, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
Mother and daughter mixing ingredients in mixing bowl.
What meal instantly takes you back to childhood? Whether it’s a dish made with grandparents or a recipe passed down through generations, food has the power to unlock memories.

This hour, two local children’s authors share their belief in food’s ability to connect us. They discuss their latest novels, the challenges they face in an industry that often pigeonholes writers of color and how they tackle complex emotions in stories for young readers.

GUESTS:

This episode originally aired on May 5, 2025.

Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
