Author Melissa Febos explores sex, celibacy and healing in 'Dry Season'
What does it mean to take a break?
Going on a walk or doodling during a meeting? Maybe turning off your phone and reading a book?
For author Melissa Febos, years of destructive relationships left her in need of a different kind of break — giving up sex.
She embarked on a year-long journey of abstinence from romantic and sexual relationships, documenting what she discovered about herself in “The Dry Season: A Memoir of Pleasure in a Year Without Sex.”
Guests:
- Melissa Febos: author of five books, including "The Dry Season: A Memoir of Pleasure in a Year Without Sex"
