Author Melissa Febos explores sex, celibacy and healing in 'Dry Season'

What does it mean to take a break?

Going on a walk or doodling during a meeting? Maybe turning off your phone and reading a book?

For author Melissa Febos, years of destructive relationships left her in need of a different kind of break — giving up sex.

She embarked on a year-long journey of abstinence from romantic and sexual relationships, documenting what she discovered about herself in “The Dry Season: A Memoir of Pleasure in a Year Without Sex.”

Guests:



Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.