Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Author Melissa Febos explores sex, celibacy and healing in 'Dry Season'

By Tess Terrible,
Isaac Moss
Published February 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Author Melissa Febos
Beowulf Sheehan
Author Melissa Febos

What does it mean to take a break?

Going on a walk or doodling during a meeting? Maybe turning off your phone and reading a book?

For author Melissa Febos, years of destructive relationships left her in need of a different kind of break — giving up sex.

She embarked on a year-long journey of abstinence from romantic and sexual relationships, documenting what she discovered about herself in “The Dry Season: A Memoir of Pleasure in a Year Without Sex.”

