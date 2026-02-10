© 2026 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

CT goes quantum: A look at the littlest things out there

By Isaac Moss
Published February 10, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
Abstract visualization of two entangled particles connected by a glowing beam of light, representing quantum entanglement and non-local connections in quantum physics.

This show either exists or doesn't exist. It's possible you won't know until you listen to it.

Today, we're getting quarky, exploring the weird — and mind-boggingly small — world of quantum mechanics. What is it? Should we be excited? Scared? Some superposition of both?

We’ll also hear about new state and federal investments into quantum technology, and learn how Connecticut colleges are making quantum more accessible.

Guests:

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Where We Live Where We Read
Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a producer for Connecticut Public’s "Where We Live." She loves writing about science, agriculture and adventures in your backyard. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking and embarking on epic quests. Reach her at imoss@ctpublic.org.
