CT goes quantum: A look at the littlest things out there

This show either exists or doesn't exist. It's possible you won't know until you listen to it.

Today, we're getting quarky, exploring the weird — and mind-boggingly small — world of quantum mechanics. What is it? Should we be excited? Scared? Some superposition of both?

We’ll also hear about new state and federal investments into quantum technology, and learn how Connecticut colleges are making quantum more accessible.

Guests:



Chad Orzel: chair of the Department of Physics and Astronomy at Union College and author of the book “How to Teach Quantum Physics to Your Dog.”

Christine Broadbridge: founding director of CSCU's Center for Quantum and Nanotechnology and the executive director of research and innovation at SCSU.

Emily Edwards: associate research professor at Duke University and co-leader of the National Q-12 Education Partnership.

