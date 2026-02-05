Passing down Puerto Rican history and culture to the next generation

Nearly 300,000 Connecticut residents are of Puerto Rican heritage. That’s according to Census Bureau data.

Today, we take a look at what’s being done to raise the next generation of Puerto Ricans here in the diaspora.

From getting children books on Puerto Rican history, to celebrating holidays like Dia de los Reyes, there are many ways to celebrate Puerto Rican culture and history.

GUESTS:



Charles Venator Santiago: associate professor with a joint appointment in the Department of Political Science and El Instituto, the Institute for Latino, Caribbean and Latin American Studies.

Lisa Moser: bookseller at Julia de Burgos Bookstore, a bilingual bookstore centering Puerto Rican and Latine authors and artists in Philadelphia.

Marilisa Jiménez García: associate Professor of Childhood Studies teaching courses in Children's and Young Adult Literary Cultures at Rutgers University

Jaquira Díaz: author of "This Is the Only Kingdom"

