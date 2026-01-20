Katherine May on 'Wintering' in challenging times

When tough times hit, do you hit the pause button, or do you just barrel through?

Nearly six years ago, amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, author Katherine May released “Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times.”

Her memoir explores her own experience finding peace in times of both spiritual and seasonal difficulty. It inspired readers throughout the world to greet challenging times with softness.

May joins us to talk about wintering and what we can learn about the power of rest and retreat in 2026.

GUEST:

