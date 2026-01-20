© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Katherine May on 'Wintering' in challenging times

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published January 20, 2026 at 7:37 AM EST
FILE: Katherine May, author of Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times.
Image provided by Katherine May
FILE: Katherine May, author of Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times.

When tough times hit, do you hit the pause button, or do you just barrel through?

Nearly six years ago, amid the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, author Katherine May released “Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times.”

Her memoir explores her own experience finding peace in times of both spiritual and seasonal difficulty. It inspired readers throughout the world to greet challenging times with softness.

May joins us to talk about wintering and what we can learn about the power of rest and retreat in 2026.

GUEST:

  • Katherine May: author of "Wintering: The Power of Rest and Retreat in Difficult Times"
Tags
Where We Live Where We Read
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
Related Content