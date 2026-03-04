CT native Tory Henwood Hoen explores caregiving in her new book "Before I Forget"
At some point in life, there is a good chance that you might become a caretaker.
“Before I Forget” is the story of life, love, memory loss and all the ups and downs of caregiving. It was inspired by author Tory Henwood Hoen’s own experience with caregiving.
The story follows 26-year-old Cricket. As her father’s Alzheimer's progresses, she decides to make a major life pivot, quitting her job and moving back home to be with him fulltime.
Plus, we hear how one Connecticut organization is working to make audiobooks more accessible for everyone.
GUESTS:
- Tory Henwood Hoen: author of three books including her latest, “Before I Forget”
- Barrie Kreinik: actor, singer, writer and audiobook narrator
- Matt Geeza: director of the Connecticut Library for Accessible Books
