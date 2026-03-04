© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Where We Live logo
Where We Live

CT native Tory Henwood Hoen explores caregiving in her new book "Before I Forget"

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published March 4, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
"Before I Forget" book cover
Tory Henwood Hoen/Macmillan
"Before I Forget" book cover

At some point in life, there is a good chance that you might become a caretaker.

“Before I Forget” is the story of life, love, memory loss and all the ups and downs of caregiving. It was inspired by author Tory Henwood Hoen’s own experience with caregiving.

The story follows 26-year-old Cricket. As her father’s Alzheimer's progresses, she decides to make a major life pivot, quitting her job and moving back home to be with him fulltime.

Plus, we hear how one Connecticut organization is working to make audiobooks more accessible for everyone.

GUESTS:

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live
Stay Connected
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen