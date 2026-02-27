© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Disrupted

Krystal Marquis’ book series ‘The Davenports’ offers a portrait of Black wealth in 1910

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanErica McIntoshRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published February 27, 2026 at 10:10 AM EST
Author Krystal Marquis talks about her bestselling book series 'The Davenports.' The books follows a wealthy Black family in 1910s Chicago, centering on four young women pursuing romance and other dreams. The Davenports are based on a real family, and the book offers a portrait of Black wealth that is often left out of history.
Kimberly Marquis
/
Provided by Krystal Marquis
Krystal Marquis is author of the bestselling book series 'The Davenports.' The books follow a wealthy Black family in 1910 Chicago, centering on four young women. The Davenports are based on a real family, and the book offers a portrait of Black wealth that is often left out of history.

Krystal Marquis’ debut novel, The Davenports, came out in 2023. The novel centers on four Black women navigating their careers and romances in 1910 Chicago. The book deals with class, race and gender, and it quickly joined New York Times’ bestsellers list for Young Adult Hardcover fiction. A second book, The Davenports: More Than This, was also a bestseller. And the popularity of the series may only be just beginning. Prime Video is currently adapting a television series based on The Davenports.

'The Davenports.' The books follows a wealthy Black family in 1910s Chicago, centering on four young women pursuing romance and other dreams by Krystal Marquis.
Penguin Young Readers
'The Davenports' by Krystal Marquis follows a wealthy Black family in 1910s Chicago, centering on four young women pursuing romance and other dreams.

GUESTS:

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Tags
Disrupted Black Voicesblackcreatives
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut. Erica was born and raised in Connecticut.
See stories by Erica McIntosh
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald

Funding provided by:
The Connecticut Office of Film, Television and Digital Media

Related Content