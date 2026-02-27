Krystal Marquis’ book series ‘The Davenports’ offers a portrait of Black wealth in 1910

Krystal Marquis’ debut novel, The Davenports, came out in 2023. The novel centers on four Black women navigating their careers and romances in 1910 Chicago. The book deals with class, race and gender, and it quickly joined New York Times’ bestsellers list for Young Adult Hardcover fiction. A second book, The Davenports: More Than This, was also a bestseller. And the popularity of the series may only be just beginning. Prime Video is currently adapting a television series based on The Davenports.

Penguin Young Readers 'The Davenports' by Krystal Marquis follows a wealthy Black family in 1910s Chicago, centering on four young women pursuing romance and other dreams.

GUESTS:



Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.