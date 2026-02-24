CT Public Advisory Board member Carolyn Vermont remembered for being a passionate community advocate

Carolyn Vermont, a former Connecticut Public Advisory Board member and revered advocate of civil and community rights in Bridgeport, has died at the age of 65.

Immacula Cann, Vermont’s friend, said Vermont was special because of the deep love she had for Bridgeport residents.

“Her leadership was really grounded in love for our community, in a very deep belief that we were all called to serve and to serve with intention and to serve boldly,” Cann said.

Vermont also once served as president of the Greater Bridgeport NAACP chapter. She was also CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County, and dedicated her time to volunteer with various other non-profit organizations.

Vermont once served as an aide to Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, who issued a statement shortly after her death.

“Her impact was felt across Bridgeport, from supporting young people and prevention efforts to standing with families during difficult times,” Ganim said. “Bridgeport has lost a true champion. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

But advocates like Cann also say Vermont made a huge impact in other ways.

Cann says Vermont always had a smile on her face while helping others and tirelessly advocating for city residents.

Cann had dinner with Vermont two weeks before she died while visiting family in Jamaica.

“We talked about family, and we talked about when she came back, of things that we were going to work on together,” Cann said.

Cann said Vermont loved taking photos and had so many of them that she bought a second phone to use just for taking pictures.

“I think there's not a person who probably didn't have a picture of them with Carolyn,” Cann said.

John Brannelly, executive director of the Fairfield County Medical Association, and a former city councilman, was shocked to learn of Vermont’s death.

Brannelly said the city has become much safer over the years and expressed sadness Vermont can no longer witness the positive changes taking shape in the city.

“There's so much excitement in Bridgeport right now,” Brannelly said. “There's so much momentum, so many great things coming, and it would have just been fun to have Carolyn to celebrate those things in the days and years ahead.”

