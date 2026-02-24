© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT Public Advisory Board member Carolyn Vermont remembered for being a passionate community advocate

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published February 24, 2026 at 6:16 PM EST
FILE 2023: (From left) State Senator Tony Hwang, Coastal Fairfield County Habitat for Humanity CEO Carolyn Vermont, and Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick chat with “golden shovels” in hand after posing for a photo at the groundbreaking ceremony for two new houses. The two-unit homes — Habitat’s first project in Fairfield — will be built over the next few months as the organization raises money for construction.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
FILE 2023: (From left) State Senator Tony Hwang, Coastal Fairfield County Habitat for Humanity CEO Carolyn Vermont, and Fairfield First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick chat with “golden shovels” in hand after posing for a photo at the groundbreaking ceremony for two new houses. The two-unit homes — Habitat’s first project in Fairfield — will be built over the next few months as the organization raises money for construction.

Carolyn Vermont, a former Connecticut Public Advisory Board member and revered advocate of civil and community rights in Bridgeport, has died at the age of 65.

Immacula Cann, Vermont’s friend, said Vermont was special because of the deep love she had for Bridgeport residents.

“Her leadership was really grounded in love for our community, in a very deep belief that we were all called to serve and to serve with intention and to serve boldly,” Cann said.

Vermont also once served as president of the Greater Bridgeport NAACP chapter. She was also CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Coastal Fairfield County, and dedicated her time to volunteer with various other non-profit organizations.

Vermont once served as an aide to Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim, who issued a statement shortly after her death.

“Her impact was felt across Bridgeport, from supporting young people and prevention efforts to standing with families during difficult times,” Ganim said. “Bridgeport has lost a true champion. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family.”

But advocates like Cann also say Vermont made a huge impact in other ways.

Cann says Vermont always had a smile on her face while helping others and tirelessly advocating for city residents.

Cann had dinner with Vermont two weeks before she died while visiting family in Jamaica.

“We talked about family, and we talked about when she came back, of things that we were going to work on together,” Cann said.

Cann said Vermont loved taking photos and had so many of them that she bought a second phone to use just for taking pictures.

“I think there's not a person who probably didn't have a picture of them with Carolyn,” Cann said.

John Brannelly, executive director of the Fairfield County Medical Association, and a former city councilman, was shocked to learn of Vermont’s death.

Brannelly said the city has become much safer over the years and expressed sadness Vermont can no longer witness the positive changes taking shape in the city.

“There's so much excitement in Bridgeport right now,” Brannelly said. “There's so much momentum, so many great things coming, and it would have just been fun to have Carolyn to celebrate those things in the days and years ahead.”
Tags
News Latest News
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.