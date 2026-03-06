© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

If the news feels heavy in your Latino household, here’s what you can do for your mental health

Connecticut Public Radio | By Daniela Doncel
Published March 6, 2026 at 4:01 PM EST
FILE: A child of immigrant parents creates artwork during "homework club" at a community center on April 3, 2025 at an undisclosed location, Connecticut. Although some of the children arrived with their families as asylum seekers, most were born in the United States to immigrant parents. Many immigrants, including legal green card holders, have expressed extreme anxiety as the Trump administration enacts more stringent immigration policies, including mass deportations of undocumented people living in the United States.
John Moore
/
Getty Images
FILE: A child of immigrant parents creates artwork during "homework club" at a community center on April 3, 2025 at an undisclosed location, Connecticut. Although some of the children arrived with their families as asylum seekers, most were born in the United States to immigrant parents. Many immigrants, including legal green card holders, have expressed extreme anxiety as the Trump administration enacts more stringent immigration policies, including mass deportations of undocumented people living in the United States.

As a Peruvian psychologist and assistant professor at UConn Health, Dr. Rocio Chang is advising Latinos in Connecticut on how to manage their mental health amid the ongoing news coverage of family separation and federal immigration crackdown.

“Before, it was conceived that only people who actually experienced these events are the ones that might be impacted by it,” Chang said. “Now science tells us that it can also be for people who are witnessing, who are listening, who are being exposed again and again to traumatic experiences.”

To understand why, Chang said we have to go inside the brain. According to Chang, our amygdala, an alarm center in the brain, becomes sensitive after a traumatic event happens. So, any noise or reminder of what happened during that event can trigger that alarm center.

When the amygdala is triggered, Chang said it releases hormones such as adrenaline into the body, making the individual focus on surviving any moment that may be perceived as life-threatening, even if it’s seen through a screen.

“Our amygdala keeps on telling us that there is danger when there is none. That doesn't stop the hormones to be produced again and again. So then there is this sensation that there is something wrong [or] very confusing when you know you are probably not,” Chang said.

This heightened stress and anxiety can impact daily life, Chang said. According to her, it’s time to consider seeking professional mental health support when at least two areas of life are being affected, such as school, work, or social life.

How to broach the topic

However, addressing these kinds of mental health issues can sometimes be tricky in a Latino household, Chang said.

“Many of our traditional Latino cultures believe that it's about feeling weak, not being strong enough, not having willpower to deal with it,” Chang said.

Chang said one way to approach the topic with Latinos who have this mentality is to educate them of the physical symptoms that can come with mental health conditions.

Dr. Rocio Chang stands in her office which has numerous psychology textbooks, Latino-related artwork, and mental health tools to help with different techniques such as breathing exercises. Chang is a psychologist and an assistant professor of psychiatry at UConn Health. “Whenever we experience some mental health condition, our physical health gets deteriorated too," Chang said.
Daniela Doncel
/
Connecticut Public
Dr. Rocio Chang stands in her office which has numerous psychology textbooks, Latino-related artwork, and mental health tools to help with different techniques such as breathing exercises. Chang is a psychologist and an assistant professor of psychiatry at UConn Health. “Whenever we experience some mental health condition, our physical health gets deteriorated too," Chang said.

“You can see that a person who feels anxious is not making up when their palms are sweating, when they do have problems breathing, when their heart is racing,” Chang said.

In helping others understand the physical symptoms, Chang said it can be easier to emphasize the seriousness of mental health.

“Mental health is as important as physical health,” Chang said. “It's also as important as spiritual health, social health and many other domains that make us feel good about who we are.”

If those Latino family members are not receptive to that kind of conversation, Chang says connecting with the local community is a helpful route to take.

Finding connection with the church

“Hispanics, by nature, are very faith oriented, because we come from a background that faith is very emphasized in our lives. Whether we practice or not, it's always there,” said Juan Miguel Betancourt, the auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Hartford from Puerto Rico.

According to Betancourt, Hispanic young people sometimes stop going to church, but as they get older, they may find their way back.

“That actually helps a lot with mental health, because when you have support of, first, God, in your relationship with him, and then a community that is supportive [where] you know that you belong, both in faith and also in cultural background, then things look much better in that sense,” Betancourt said.

That doesn’t mean therapy and medication may not be the answer for some, Betancourt said. Processing a situation with a spiritual leader can even lead to that extra support, he said.

“It’s a service that we bring our community indirectly, because we work first with the spirit, but also our priests, and spiritual directors, are trained to discern when professional help in the mental health realm actually is needed,” Betancourt said.

Having that connection to the community through the church can be the very thing that helps a young Latino become more open about finding the help they need, Betancourt said.

“So a relationship of trust is built,” Betancourt said. “That's a way that the young person can find some support, encouragement, affirmation, accompaniment, and then help.”

If a young Hispanic is looking to go back to church, Betancourt said it can be helpful to ease any nerves by asking a friend or family member who goes, since many Hispanic-led churches have been vocal about being open to all.

“Especially in these times that we’re living that are so challenging,” Betancourt said, “I'm sure that that young person that is coming to church will be more than willing to say, ‘Hey, well, let's go this coming Sunday.'”
Tags
News Latest NewsLatino
Daniela Doncel
Daniela Doncel is a Colombian American journalist who joined Connecticut Public in November 2024.

In 2025, Daniela trained to be a leader in the newsroom as part of a program called the Widening the Pipeline Fellowship with the National Press Foundation. She also won first place for Best Radio/Audio Story at the 2025 NAHJ New England Awards.

Through her reporting, Daniela strives to showcase the diversity of the Hispanic/Latino communities within Connecticut.
See stories by Daniela Doncel

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.