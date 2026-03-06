Judge denies Hartford councilman’s request to enter pretrial program

A judge denied a former Hartford pastor’s request to enter a pretrial rehabilitation program on Friday after he was accused of embezzling money from a local church.

Alexander Thomas, who also serves on the City Council, faces second degree larceny and second degree money laundering charges. He didn’t testify during the hearing, but appeared emotional, at times wiping away tears.

His attorney, Ronald Johnson, spoke extensively about Thomas’ character and contributions to the community.

“This young man has a bright future,” Johnson said in court. “Coming from the North End of Hartford, he’s embarrassed being here today. He’s contrite for being here today.”

Thomas previously served as an associate pastor at Hartford’s South Church. He was arrested in October 2024 after police alleged he misused a church credit card and funneled $14,349 to his personal accounts.

He allegedly spent the money on things like fast food, leisure activities and bills, according to records filed in court.

In court, Johnson said Thomas has since paid restitution.

Thomas had applied to enter the state's accelerated pretrial rehabilitation program. It allows people facing certain charges to avoid a potential criminal conviction. If accepted, charges against Thomas would have been dismissed upon completing the program, which can include conditions such as doing community service.

Both charges filed against Thomas are Class C felonies. Under state law, defendants facing such charges are ineligible for accelerated rehabilitation unless they show “good cause” why they should be accepted.

Rev. Adam Thomas Söderberg of South Church submitted a letter to the court objecting to Thomas’ request to enter the program.

Thomas will return to court on April 17.

In addition to his role at the church, Thomas assumed public office in January 2024 as a first-term Hartford city councilman from the Working Families Party, a minor party that advances progressive causes. Since his arrest, Thomas has faced calls from the party to resign.