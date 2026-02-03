© 2026 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Highlighting the caregiving crisis in CT and beyond

By Isaac Moss,
Sujata Srinivasan
Published February 3, 2026 at 6:00 AM EST
Members of SEIU 1199NE march in front of Oak Hill in Hartford as they launch an indefinite strike to demand wage increases. 17,000+ members of SEIU 1199 New England launch an indefinite strike at group homes and day program facilities across Connecticut. The state funded workers currently start at $17 an hour, a wage that they blame for chronic staffing problems in the industry.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Members of SEIU 1199NE march in front of Oak Hill in Hartford as they launch an indefinite strike to demand wage increases. 17,000+ members of SEIU 1199 New England launch an indefinite strike at group homes and day program facilities across Connecticut. The state funded workers currently start at $17 an hour, a wage that they blame for chronic staffing problems in the industry.

One out of every four Americans is a caregiver, caring for partners, parents, grandparents or children. They juggle living their own lives while taking loved ones to the doctor, dispensing medication and even managing insurance.

The struggles of these caregivers are often invisible. Many face negative financial impacts, isolation and anxiety.

On this episode, we'll hear from caregivers as they share their hardships and hopes. We'll also discuss why America’s caregiving crisis is an urgent public health problem.

GUESTS:

Isaac Moss
Isaac Moss is a producer for Connecticut Public’s "Where We Live." She loves writing about science, agriculture and adventures in your backyard. In her free time, she can be found gardening, cooking and embarking on epic quests. Reach her at imoss@ctpublic.org.
Isaac Moss
Sujata Srinivasan
Sujata Srinivasan is Connecticut Public Radio’s senior health reporter. Prior to that, she was a senior producer for Where We Live, a newsroom editor, and from 2010-2014, a business reporter for the station.
Sujata Srinivasan
