Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Yale's Marc Brackett on the life-changing skill of emotional regulation

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published January 8, 2026 at 8:00 AM EST
Success isn’t just about talent or intelligence – it’s about how we handle our emotions.

Marc Brackett, founding director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, says emotional regulation is a skill, one that can be taught and practiced like any other.

This hour, he joins us to talk about why our feelings matter, what happens when we ignore them, and how adults can get better at managing them.

We’ll also hear how schools across Connecticut are helping kids build emotional intelligence from a young age.

Guests:

Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
