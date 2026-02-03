Reporter's Notebook: Isabelle Marceles joins Connecticut Public's investigative reporting team

Dear TAP Supporter,

Working in local journalism is a privilege. Reporters at Connecticut Public see how communities operate from the ground up, telling stories of joy and heartbreak, success and failure and the aspirations of people around the state.

Local newsrooms are also where many of us hone our journalism skills. Over the last several years, The Accountability Project has been proud to welcome a series of talented fellows to our investigative team. They produce consequential stories while growing as researchers, interviewers and storytellers.

We’re excited to continue that work with a new addition to our group. Roy W. Howard Investigative Reporting Fellow Isabelle Marceles joined the newsroom in January. Isabelle will report this year on education, housing, government and economic issues across the state. In her first project, Isabelle uncovered how a mistake by a Connecticut utility is driving up water bills for some low-income households.

Isabelle recently graduated with a master's degree in investigative journalism from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.

As a student, she traveled to Panama to document the release of hundreds of migrants deported from the United States. She also led complex investigations, including a review of police use-of-force programs that relied on data analysis and public records. Isabelle contributed to national reporting with CBS News and the Scripps News Group.

Isabelle centers everyday people in her accountability stories. She believes that the role of journalists is to give a voice to their communities. Through her reporting, she hopes to reflect the people who share their stories with her.

“It’s important to build that trust and connection with people,” Isabelle said. “It helps me understand how a story is unfolding beyond policy decisions and documents.”

Isabelle is active in the ASU chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, the Arizona Latino Media Association and Investigative Reporters and Editors.

Isabelle is part of the 11th class of Roy W. Howard fellows, a program supported by the Scripps Howard Foundation, and named in honor of the former chairman of the Scripps Howard newspaper chain. Fellows will work this year at nonprofit newsrooms in Connecticut, Mississippi and Nebraska.