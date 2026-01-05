New Haven author Anelise Chen explores art of retreat and how to 'clam' down

It all started with a typo.

Anelise Chen was going through a difficult divorce. Her career and job security was tenuous. She just got into a bike accident leaving her with bruised ribs, and she received a text from her mom: “Clam down! Just clam down.”

This typo inspired a journey of healing: a journey that included retreating, diving into her family history and learning everything she could about the life of a clam, and other mollusks, some of the most resilient species on our planet.

She joins us for the hour to talk about her new book "Clam Down: A Metamorphosis."

GUESTS:



Anelise Chen: author of "Clam Down: A Metamorphosis" and Associate Professor at Columbia University

This episode originally aired on November 11, 2025.