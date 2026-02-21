© 2026 Connecticut Public

Blizzard expected to hit Connecticut Sunday evening, bringing more than a foot of snow, strong winds

Connecticut Public Radio | By Staff Report
Published February 21, 2026 at 9:48 PM EST
Updated February 21, 2026 at 10:11 PM EST
Snow removal equipment clears roads in Storrs early Sunday January 25, 2026 as snow accumulations of up to 20 inches are expected in parts of Connecticut through Monday. The snow is expected to fall rapidly, with over two inches falling each hour Sunday afternoon and evening.
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
File: Snow removal equipment cleared roads in Storrs on Jan. 25, 2026, as a winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of Connecticut.

Connecticut is bracing for a significant nor'easter that could deliver more than a foot of snow, heavy winds and blizzard conditions.

Snow is expected to start falling Sunday evening, with the heaviest rates starting early Monday morning and into the afternoon.

Between 10 and 18 inches of snow is in the forecast for much of Connecticut, the National Weather Service said. The eastern part of the state could see more. Rhode Island and eastern Massachusetts could get up to 2 feet in places. Snow is expected across much of the Northeast.

A blizzard warning is in effect for southern Connecticut starting at 1 p.m. Sunday. That includes Fairfield, New Haven, Middlesex and New London counties. Northern Connecticut is under a winter storm warning starting at 4 p.m. Sunday. That includes Hartford, Tolland, Windham and Litchfield counties.

Travel is expected to be difficult with blowing snow reducing visibility, the weather service said. Power outages are possible.

Gov. Ned Lamont is enacting Connecticut's severe cold weather protocol starting at noon Sunday. The protocol leads to coordination among state agencies, cities and shelters to help the most vulnerable stay out of the cold weather.

People in need of shelter or a warming center may call 211 or visit 211ct.org.

“It will be extremely dangerous to be outside during this storm, and we want to get the word out that shelters and warming centers are open statewide for anyone who needs a safe place to stay warm,” Lamont said in a statement.

Power outages possible

Eversource has been monitoring the forecast and has placed equipment and crews in various parts of the state in preparation for the storm. Additional crews are being brought to the state, officials said.

Eversource recommends people prepare, including having a kit with water, non-perishable foods, flashlights, and medications, as well as charging devices and food for pets.

"This has the potential to bring down trees and branches onto electric lines and equipment, causing damage and power outage," Steve Sullivan, Eversource's president of electric operations, said in a statement. "Our line and tree crews around the state are ready to respond as quickly and safely as possible to whatever this storm brings, but the hazardous weather will make travel and work conditions challenging for our crews, so response times will likely be impacted.”

Cities prepare

Cities across Connecticut are issuing snow emergencies and parking bans.

Hartford’s parking ban is in effect starting at noon Sunday. Blue Light lots will be open to allow residents to get their vehicles off the street. All Hartford Public Schools parking lots are available for parking, except for Bulkeley High.

“Our Public Works team is standing by to keep our roads clear and safe, but we need your help to make our snow cleaning operation as easy as possible,” Mayor Arunan Arulampalam said in a statement.

In New Haven, a parking ban is in effect starting at noon Sunday. In residential areas, parking is not allowed on odd-numbered side streets, city officials said. In downtown, as well as snow emergency routes, parking is not allowed on both sides of the street. Vehicles can be parked at several locations, including selected parking lots at New Haven Public Schools, Yale University parking lots and downtown parking garages. Learn about New Haven warming centers here.

Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons declared a winter storm emergency starting at 3 p.m. Saturday, which limits on-street parking. Parking will be free at the Bedford, Bell, and Summer Street garages, officials said.
Staff Report
See stories by Staff Report

