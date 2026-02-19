Black authors on the spectrum of diversity in children's literature

Seeing yourself in a book can open a world of possibilities.

But diverse books need more than diverse characters, they need diverse stories.

Although many efforts have been made to expand the books and curriculum used to teach Black history, African American children’s literature can still be quite limited.

Today, Black authors join us to talk about expanding Black literature and Black stories.

GUESTS:



Nichole Hawkins: Youth and Family Services Early Literacy Coordinator, Hartford Public Library

Youth and Family Services Early Literacy Coordinator, Hartford Public Library Gwendolyn Wallace: children’s literature author, Ph.D. student and public historian

children’s literature author, Ph.D. student and public historian Dhonielle Clayton: Board Chair of We Need Diverse Books, a nonprofit working to improve literacy and turning diverse manuscripts into published books. She is also New York Times bestselling author

Board Chair of We Need Diverse Books, a nonprofit working to improve literacy and turning diverse manuscripts into published books. She is also New York Times bestselling author Valerie Bolling: long-time educator and author of books for children and educators

