Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Black authors on the spectrum of diversity in children's literature

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published February 19, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
From left to right; Gwendolyn Wallace, children’s literature author, PhD student, and public historian. Dhonielle Clayton, New York Times best selling author and Board Chair of We Need Diverse Books. Valerie Bolling, long-time educator and author of both childrens books and books for educators.
Images provided by each individual Author
From left to right: Gwendolyn Wallace, children's literature author, PhD student, and public historian. Dhonielle Clayton, New York Times best selling author and Board Chair of We Need Diverse Books. Valerie Bolling, long-time educator and author of both childrens books and books for educators.

Seeing yourself in a book can open a world of possibilities.

But diverse books need more than diverse characters, they need diverse stories.

Although many efforts have been made to expand the books and curriculum used to teach Black history, African American children’s literature can still be quite limited.

Today, Black authors join us to talk about expanding Black literature and Black stories.

GUESTS:

  • Nichole Hawkins: Youth and Family Services Early Literacy Coordinator, Hartford Public Library
  • Gwendolyn Wallace: children’s literature author, Ph.D. student and public historian
  • Dhonielle Clayton: Board Chair of We Need Diverse Books, a nonprofit working to improve literacy and turning diverse manuscripts into published books. She is also New York Times bestselling author
  • Valerie Bolling: long-time educator and author of books for children and educators

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Where We Live Black VoicesblackcreativesWhere We Read
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
