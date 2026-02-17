© 2026 Connecticut Public

Civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson remembered by CT leaders for his impact

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published February 17, 2026 at 6:26 PM EST
FILE 04/26/00: Before going inside St. Paul's Episcopal Church to attend a prayer service in honor of Martin Luther King, Jesse Jackson (L) meets with group of people protesting Wallingford's observence of Martin Luther King Day as a town holiday. A representative of the national Knights of the Ku Klux klan was one of about 50-people protesting the holiday. Jackson led a candle light vigil walk of about 250 people down Wallingford's Center Street to town hall where Jackson addressed the crowd.
mark mirko
/
The Hartford Courant
FILE 04/26/00: Before going inside St. Paul's Episcopal Church to attend a prayer service in honor of Martin Luther King, Jesse Jackson (L) meets with group of people protesting Wallingford's observence of Martin Luther King Day as a town holiday. A representative of the national Knights of the Ku Klux klan was one of about 50-people protesting the holiday. Jackson led a candle light vigil walk of about 250 people down Wallingford's Center Street to town hall where Jackson addressed the crowd.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, the civil rights leader who died Tuesday at the age of 84, is being remembered by Connecticut leaders for his advocacy for equal rights.

Donald Smart, an attorney based in Milford, first met Jackson in 1982 at an NAACP event in New York. Smart said he still remembers Jackson's friendliness and ability to captivate audiences.

“He was an unusually skilled orator, and he had been brought up in the great Baptist tradition of preaching and the call and response the cadence of the congregation, and so he brought all of those skills and that history into his communications, his speeches, his exhorting the crowd to stand up for civil rights,” Smart said.

Smart said Jackson brought awareness nationwide to economic and racial inequality.

Throughout the decades, Jackson made several appearances in Connecticut.
FILE: Democratic presidential candidate Jesse Jackson spent a good deal of time, 3/28/88 playing to the younger set in his Connecticut campaign tour. Jackson holds 10-month-old Sarah Faude of Hartford following this rally at the "Old State House" in Hartford.
Bettmann Archive / Getty Images
FILE: Democratic presidential candidate Jesse Jackson spent a good deal of time, 3/28/88 playing to the younger set in his Connecticut campaign tour. Jackson holds 10-month-old Sarah Faude of Hartford following this rally at the "Old State House" in Hartford.

One of his most well-known appearances was in Bridgeport, where he appeared twice in 1991. During that visit, Jackson called on the state to clear an illegal dump in the city's East End neighborhood, known as Mt. Trashmore by residents.

Jackson visited Connecticut again in 1991, and joined other civil rights leaders in a march from Bridgeport to Hartford to call for economic equality after the end of the Persian Gulf War.

State Rep. Christopher Rosario, a Democrat who represents Bridgeport, said he witnessed the march when he was 12yearsold, and it left an impression.

“Even then I understood the power of his voice and leadership,” Rosario said. "His work did not just inspire our city but reached far beyond, standing with communities like Vieques, Puerto Rico, against injustice and advocating for those whose voices were too often ignored.”

Dori Dumas, president of the Greater New Haven NAACP chapter, remembers being a teenager when Jackson gave a speech at her high school in New Haven.

Dumas said the speech gave young people a sense of purpose and pride. Jackson was known for reciting the poem, “I am Somebody,” by the late civil rights activist, Rev. Williams Holmes Borders Sr. 

“By the time he left, we all were chanting, ‘I am somebody; keep hope alive,’" Dumas said.
