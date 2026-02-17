How to protect your heart, from one Latino to another

It may be easy to reach for the vivaporú, or Vicks VapoRub, to treat chest pain or pressure, but Dr. Ricardo Avendaño is encouraging Latinos in Connecticut to connect with a primary care physician and take steps to prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Many Latinos are hesitant to see a doctor for a variety of reasons, according to Dr. Avendaño, a cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist at Saint Francis Hospital. He says it can be a “big cultural challenge” to encourage those people to take preventative measures for the sake of their health.

“It's really important that you take care of yourself even though you don't feel anything,” Avendaño said.

Part of the solution in spreading that educational awareness may lie in public outreach, he said.

“The Public Health Department in Connecticut, for example. They could address that issue as a community. We have leaders in the community, like the Hispanic associations of Connecticut. They could make some awareness campaigns of cardiovascular health,” Avendaño said.

As a native of El Salvador, Avendaño is highlighting the importance of heart health for his fellow Latinos for American Heart Month. President Lyndon B. Johnson declared February as American Heart Month in 1964 via proclamation.

“Chest pain [or] pressure is kind of the last thing you want, because you really may be in some serious issues. Before that, it could be as subtle as decreased exercise capacity for a patient [or] shortness of breath that is new,” Avendaño said.

These symptoms may be a sign of coronary artery disease, according to Avendaño. The disease consists of plaque clogging up the arteries in the heart, increasing the risk of a heart attack or other form of heart failure.

If those symptoms start to arise, Avendaño said it’s best to see a primary care doctor. He said it’s even better to get the heart checked before feeling any symptoms.

Consulting with a primary care physician can make you aware of cardiovascular risk factors, Avendaño said. Those risk factors include daily habits like tobacco use, lack of exercise and excessive alcohol, and health conditions like high blood pressure or cholesterol.

“If you meet those risk factors,” Avendaño said, “then it could be prudent for a primary care physician to refer you to a cardiologist.”

It’s also especially important for those who have a family history of heart disease to check in with a doctor, he said.

Weight management and diet are also key players in heart health.

To prevent heart issues, Avendaño said cardiologists recommend at least 30 minutes of physical activity three to four times a week, outside of your normal physical routine. He also said a healthy eating style is also important, especially for some Latinos with their cultural food staples.

“We tend to eat a lot of corn based food, so we have a little bit of higher risk to get cardiovascular disease. The issue with corn is that we have high corn in your diet, you ingest a lot of carbohydrates… If you start to eat a lot of corn-based tortillas in the morning, in the evening, at lunch, then that carbohydrate load is actually going to affect your overall health,” Avendaño said.

It’s better to eat non-processed tortillas or corn-based foods, Avendaño said, as well as whole foods. He also said eating red meat every day can also heighten the risk of cardiovascular issues.

Avendaño also said physicians and caregivers can also do their part by understanding cultural differences and not being judgmental of a patient’s lifestyle.

Learn more