How to protect your heart, from one Latino to another

Connecticut Public Radio | By Daniela Doncel
Published February 17, 2026 at 11:45 AM EST
Dr. Ricardo Avendaño, a cardiologist and electrophysiologist at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, discusses best practices for keeping your heart healthy on Februrary 13, 2026.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
Dr. Ricardo Avendaño, a cardiologist and electrophysiologist at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, discusses best practices for keeping your heart healthy on February 13, 2026.

It may be easy to reach for the vivaporú, or Vicks VapoRub, to treat chest pain or pressure, but Dr. Ricardo Avendaño is encouraging Latinos in Connecticut to connect with a primary care physician and take steps to prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Many Latinos are hesitant to see a doctor for a variety of reasons, according to Dr. Avendaño, a cardiologist and cardiac electrophysiologist at Saint Francis Hospital. He says it can be a “big cultural challenge” to encourage those people to take preventative measures for the sake of their health.

“It's really important that you take care of yourself even though you don't feel anything,” Avendaño said.

Part of the solution in spreading that educational awareness may lie in public outreach, he said.

“The Public Health Department in Connecticut, for example. They could address that issue as a community. We have leaders in the community, like the Hispanic associations of Connecticut. They could make some awareness campaigns of cardiovascular health,” Avendaño said.

As a native of El Salvador, Avendaño is highlighting the importance of heart health for his fellow Latinos for American Heart Month. President Lyndon B. Johnson declared February as American Heart Month in 1964 via proclamation.

“Chest pain [or] pressure is kind of the last thing you want, because you really may be in some serious issues. Before that, it could be as subtle as decreased exercise capacity for a patient [or] shortness of breath that is new,” Avendaño said.

These symptoms may be a sign of coronary artery disease, according to Avendaño. The disease consists of plaque clogging up the arteries in the heart, increasing the risk of a heart attack or other form of heart failure.

If those symptoms start to arise, Avendaño said it’s best to see a primary care doctor. He said it’s even better to get the heart checked before feeling any symptoms.

Consulting with a primary care physician can make you aware of cardiovascular risk factors, Avendaño said. Those risk factors include daily habits like tobacco use, lack of exercise and excessive alcohol, and health conditions like high blood pressure or cholesterol.

“If you meet those risk factors,” Avendaño said, “then it could be prudent for a primary care physician to refer you to a cardiologist.”

It’s also especially important for those who have a family history of heart disease to check in with a doctor, he said.

Weight management and diet are also key players in heart health.

To prevent heart issues, Avendaño said cardiologists recommend at least 30 minutes of physical activity three to four times a week, outside of your normal physical routine. He also said a healthy eating style is also important, especially for some Latinos with their cultural food staples.

“We tend to eat a lot of corn based food, so we have a little bit of higher risk to get cardiovascular disease. The issue with corn is that we have high corn in your diet, you ingest a lot of carbohydrates… If you start to eat a lot of corn-based tortillas in the morning, in the evening, at lunch, then that carbohydrate load is actually going to affect your overall health,” Avendaño said.

It’s better to eat non-processed tortillas or corn-based foods, Avendaño said, as well as whole foods. He also said eating red meat every day can also heighten the risk of cardiovascular issues.

Avendaño also said physicians and caregivers can also do their part by understanding cultural differences and not being judgmental of a patient’s lifestyle.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have tools in English and Spanish to help manage heart health care, including:
Daniela Doncel
Daniela Doncel is a Colombian American journalist who joined Connecticut Public in November 2024.

In 2025, Daniela trained to be a leader in the newsroom as part of a program called the Widening the Pipeline Fellowship with the National Press Foundation. She also won first place for Best Radio/Audio Story at the 2025 NAHJ New England Awards.

Through her reporting, Daniela strives to showcase the diversity of the Hispanic/Latino communities within Connecticut.
Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

