Where We Live

Author Kamilah Cole explores Hartford and Jamaican-American experience in latest novel

By Tess Terrible,
Rachel Iacovone
Published February 17, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST
Kamilah Cole author of “An Arcane Inheritance" an epic dark academia fantasy novel set here in Hartford about the fictional “Warren University” - an ivy league university with a dark past.﻿
1 of 2  — Author Kamilah Cole_XX.jpg
Kamilah Cole author of “An Arcane Inheritance" an epic dark academia fantasy novel set here in Hartford about the fictional “Warren University” - an ivy league university with a dark past.﻿
Provided by Kamilah Cole
An Arcane Inheritance, Art by Andrew Davis, Edges by Ash Jon
2 of 2  — An Arcane Inheritance - w_ Sprayed Edges - Art by Andrew Davis, Edges by Ash JonXX.jpg
An Arcane Inheritance, Art by Andrew Davis, Edges by Ash Jon
Art Andrew Davis / Provided by Kamilah Cole

An Arcane Inheritance," the latest novel of author Kamilah Cole, weaves dark academia with occult secrets at a fictional Ivy League school based in Hartford.

The story follows the ambitious, determined Ellory Morgan, a Jamaican immigrant and first-generation college student pursuing a degree in political science. A lavish scholarship allows her to begin her college education at Warren University, but soon after arriving on campus, things start to unravel into the paranormal.

We'll explore Cole's latest book, ask what drew her to Hartford and explain "dark academia" — a popular genre where brooding and blazers meet ivory towers and sinister secrets.

GUEST:

  • Kamilah Cole: author of several books including “An Arcane Inheritance"

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Black Voices Where We Read black creatives
