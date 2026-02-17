Author Kamilah Cole explores Hartford and Jamaican-American experience in latest novel

“An Arcane Inheritance," the latest novel of author Kamilah Cole, weaves dark academia with occult secrets at a fictional Ivy League school based in Hartford.

The story follows the ambitious, determined Ellory Morgan, a Jamaican immigrant and first-generation college student pursuing a degree in political science. A lavish scholarship allows her to begin her college education at Warren University, but soon after arriving on campus, things start to unravel into the paranormal.

We'll explore Cole's latest book, ask what drew her to Hartford and explain "dark academia" — a popular genre where brooding and blazers meet ivory towers and sinister secrets.

GUEST:



Kamilah Cole: author of several books including “An Arcane Inheritance"

