Karen Walrond on the joys of dabbling

When was the last time you dabbled in something? In this episode of Disrupted, author Karen Walrond talks about the joys of dabbling and the space where dabbling and activism meet. She shares how trying activities like sports, pottery or baking—even if you're not good at them—can expand our definition of self.

We also visit Jason Ramos' New Haven dance studio, Baila Con Gusto CT, where dabblers learn how to Salsa, Bachata and Merengue in community with one another.

Laura DeCarlo / Laura Dee Photo Jason Ramos with dance partner.

Plus, Spanish artist Esther Gonzalez reads her essay, “How to Reset Your Artistic Life.”

Special thanks to the students at Baila Con Gusto CT who spoke to us about what inspires them to dance.

