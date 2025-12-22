CT native Elizabeth Gilbert reflects on love and loss in new memoir 'All the Way to the River'

Connecticut native and bestselling author Elizabeth Gilbert’s new memoir, "All the Way to the River," tells the story of her late partner, Rayya Elias.

The two began as fast friends, then fell in love. But as they faced tragedy together, their shared struggles with addiction put them on a collision course with catastrophe.

This hour, Gilbert joins us to talk about Rayya — “the love of her life” — and what she discovered about herself, about love, and about the sanctity of truth in writing this deeply personal memoir.

Guest:

Elizabeth Gilbert: author of the new memoir, "All the Way to the River." She is also the author of several other bestselling novels including "Eat, Pray, Love" and "City of Girls."

This episode originally aired on Sep. 11, 2025.

