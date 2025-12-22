© 2025 Connecticut Public

CT native Elizabeth Gilbert reflects on love and loss in new memoir 'All the Way to the River'

Published December 22, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
Author Elizabeth Gilbert speaks onstage during Creative Living Beyond Fear: Traveling with Curiosity on November 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Stefanie Keenan
/
Getty Images North America
Author Elizabeth Gilbert speaks onstage during Creative Living Beyond Fear: Traveling with Curiosity on November 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

Connecticut native and bestselling author Elizabeth Gilbert’s new memoir, "All the Way to the River," tells the story of her late partner, Rayya Elias.

The two began as fast friends, then fell in love. But as they faced tragedy together, their shared struggles with addiction put them on a collision course with catastrophe.

This hour, Gilbert joins us to talk about Rayya — “the love of her life” — and what she discovered about herself, about love, and about the sanctity of truth in writing this deeply personal memoir.

Guest:

This episode originally aired on Sep. 11, 2025.

