© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Avelo Airlines to end deportation flights, citing costs

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published January 7, 2026 at 4:21 PM EST
FILE: An Avelo flight takes off from Tweed New Haven Airport as advocates gather outside to protest the airlines’ contract to transport deportees on behalf of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
FILE: An Avelo flight takes off from Tweed New Haven Airport as advocates gather outside to protest the airlines’ contract to transport deportees on behalf of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

A spokesperson for Avelo Airlines on Wednesday told Connecticut Public it would end its controversial practice of operating deportation flights for the Department of Homeland Security.

“Avelo will close the base at [Mesa Gateway Airport in Mesa, Arizona] on January 27 and will conclude all participation in the DHS charter program,” Avelo spokesperson Courtney Goff said in a statement.

The budget airline with a major presence at Tweed New Haven Airport has been the target of demonstrations against its practice of operating deportation flights out of the Mesa airport since last year. In a statement first reported by the New Haven Independent, Avelo clarified that the decision to end the deportation flights was strictly financial.

“The program provided short-term benefits but ultimately did not deliver enough consistent and predictable revenue to overcome its operational complexity and costs,” Goff said.

Still, activists involved in the demonstrations celebrated the change as a win. The New Haven Immigrants Coalition, which has participated in protests against Avelo over the deportation flights, issued a statement Wednesday.

“Doing ICE’s dirty work doesn’t pay,” the statement reads. “We will continue to fight corporations complicit in human trafficking and the kidnapping, detention and deportation of our families, friends, neighbors and co-workers.”

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, who has been critical of Avelo’s participation in deportation operations, issued a statement.

“If this means that Avelo is no longer electing to profit from Trump’s cruel and reckless deportation program, the separation of families, deportation of children and citizens, and denial of due process rights, then it’s about time,” Tong said.

“They’ve got a lot of work ahead of them to earn back the trust of this state,” he said. “I hope that they can.”
Tags
News Latest NewsNew England News Collaborative
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.