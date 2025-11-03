© 2025 Connecticut Public

Dorie Greenspan's new cookbook celebrates the art of a good unfussy cake

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published November 3, 2025 at 7:15 AM EST
American cookbook author Dorie Greenspan on December 6, 2018.
Richard Lautens
/
Toronto Star via Getty Images
American cookbook author Dorie Greenspan on December 6, 2018.

Five-time James Beard Award winner Dorie Greenspan joins us for a conversation about baking, memory and the joy of sharing something homemade.

Her newest cookbook, "Dorie’s Anytime Cakes," is a love letter to the simple cakes that fill our kitchens and our lives. From the ones we nibble all day long to the ones we bake for people we love, these are cakes meant for every moment.

This hour, we’re celebrating the comfort and connection that come from turning on the oven and gathering around something delicious.

GUESTS:

Chloe Wynne
Catherine Shen

Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public's morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
