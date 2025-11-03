Dorie Greenspan's new cookbook celebrates the art of a good unfussy cake

Five-time James Beard Award winner Dorie Greenspan joins us for a conversation about baking, memory and the joy of sharing something homemade.

Her newest cookbook, "Dorie’s Anytime Cakes," is a love letter to the simple cakes that fill our kitchens and our lives. From the ones we nibble all day long to the ones we bake for people we love, these are cakes meant for every moment.

This hour, we’re celebrating the comfort and connection that come from turning on the oven and gathering around something delicious.

GUESTS:

Dorie Greenspan: Five-time James Beard Award-winning cookbook author. Her latest is "Dorie’s Anytime Cakes."

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.