A celebration of Jane Austen, on her 250th birthday

Tuesday is the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth. This hour, we celebrate the beloved author's work, and look at why her six novels have endured for centuries. Plus, we hear from a horticulturalist about her love of gardens, and talk with a local historical clothing expert about fashion in Austen's time.

GUESTS:



Barbara Benedict: Charles A. Dana Professor of English at Trinity College

Charles A. Dana Professor of English at Trinity College Tara Key: Manager of Reference and Instruction at the New Canaan Library

Manager of Reference and Instruction at the New Canaan Library Jana Milbocker: Garden designer, lecturer, and writer

Garden designer, lecturer, and writer Kandie Carle: Known as “The Victorian Lady,” is an actress and historian

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.