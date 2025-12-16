© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

A celebration of Jane Austen, on her 250th birthday

By Lily Tyson
Published December 16, 2025 at 8:00 AM EST
A vintage portrait depicts Jane Austen, the beloved English novelist whose sharp wit and keen social commentary made her one of the most enduring voices in literature. Born in 1775 in Steventon, England, Austen captured the complexities of class, manners, and romance in the Georgian era through timeless novels such as Pride and Prejudice, Sense and Sensibility, and Emma. Her works continue to charm readers with their humor, insight, and vivid portrayal of 19th-century life. Austen died in 1817 in Winchester, leaving a literary legacy that shaped modern fiction and remains celebrated worldwide.
A vintage portrait depicts Jane Austen, the beloved English novelist whose sharp wit and keen social commentary made her one of the most enduring voices in literature.

Tuesday is the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen's birth. This hour, we celebrate the beloved author's work, and look at why her six novels have endured for centuries. Plus, we hear from a horticulturalist about her love of gardens, and talk with a local historical clothing expert about fashion in Austen's time.

GUESTS:

  • Barbara Benedict: Charles A. Dana Professor of English at Trinity College
  • Tara Key: Manager of Reference and Instruction at the New Canaan Library
  • Jana Milbocker: Garden designer, lecturer, and writer
  • Kandie Carle: Known as “The Victorian Lady,” is an actress and historian

Where We Live is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Where We Live
Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She's also a producer of the narrative podcasts 'Generation Barney' and 'Generation Gilmore Girls.' She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next'. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Lily Tyson