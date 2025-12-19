© 2025 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

Authors like Angeline Boulley and Ainissa Ramirez help young readers see a wider range of representation

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanErica McIntoshRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published December 19, 2025 at 9:47 AM EST
Sisters in the Wind by Angeline Boulley.
Provided by Author
Sisters in the Wind by Angeline Boulley.

The way people approach children’s books in the U.S. has changed a lot over time.

Philosopher John Locke helped popularize the idea that learning to read should be fun with his 1693 treatise Some Thoughts Concerning Education.

Fast forward 300 years and television series continued Locke’s legacy. Today's adults might remember the joy of reading being touted to young people through shows like Arthur and Reading Rainbow.

The subjects of books for young people continue to change as well. The Cooperative Children’s Book Center at the University of Wisconsin—Madison tracks diversity statistics on the books they receive. 2024 was the first time since they started tracking that over half of the books had “significant BIPOC Content.” That designation takes into account the characters, settings and topics of books.

This hour, we’re talking to authors about representation in young people’s literature.

GUESTS:

If you want to learn more about the Indian Child Welfare Act, you can listen to our interview with Matthew L.M. Fletcher. To hear more from Ainissa Ramirez, you can listen to our 2021 conversation.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

