Yale's Marc Brackett on the life-changing skill of emotional regulation

Success isn’t just about talent or intelligence – it’s about how we handle our emotions.

Marc Brackett, founding director of the Yale Center for Emotional Intelligence, says emotional regulation is a skill, one that can be taught and practiced like any other.

This hour, he joins us to talk about why our feelings matter, what happens when we ignore them, and how adults can get better at managing them.

We’ll also hear how schools across Connecticut are helping kids build emotional intelligence from a young age.

